Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Vikings versus Packers 2024 NFL Week 17 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two NFC North powerhouses are set to clash once more in a marquee showdown before the postseason, as the Green Bay Packers (11-4) take on the division-leading Minnesota Vikings (13-2).

The Packers punched their playoff ticket emphatically last week, delivering the NFL’s first shutout of the season. Green Bay has feasted on struggling opponents this year, but now faces a true litmus test against one of the league’s elite squads.

Meanwhile, the Vikings continue their storybook campaign, riding an eight-game winning streak. With the NFC's top seed still within reach, Minnesota has little room for mistakes. However, their journey has been nothing short of remarkable, and they’ll look to keep the momentum going with a win over their storied rivals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers 2024 Week 17 NFL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Date and kick-off time

The Vikings will take on the Packers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Sunday, December 29 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue U.S. Bank Stadium Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 820 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 811 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers team news & key players

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Vikings improved to 13-2 after edging out the Seahawks in a dramatic 27-24 victory. Trailing 24-20 with just over four minutes remaining, Minnesota orchestrated a game-winning drive to secure the narrow win. Despite being outgained 361-298, they capitalized on turnovers (2-0) and went 3-for-12 on third downs. Sam Darnold was sharp, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns, while Justin Jefferson shone with 10 receptions for 144 yards and two scores.

Minnesota has now strung together eight straight victories, with three coming in convincing double-digit fashion. The offense has been productive, averaging 26.4 points per game, fueled by 235.3 passing yards and 111.1 rushing yards per contest. On defense, they've been stout, allowing just 18.4 points per game. Darnold has completed 67.2% of his throws for 3,776 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson has been unstoppable, tallying 92 catches for 1,387 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Nwangwu Running Back Injured Reserve Hand F. Moreau Cornerback Out Hip J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee I. Pace Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Darrisaw Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot J. Roy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot T. Taimani Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle J. Hall Quarterback Inactive Coach's Decision H. Byrd Offensive Guard Out Undisclosed J. Kunaszyk Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed

Green Bay Packers team news

The Packers moved to 11-4 with a dominant 34-0 win over the Saints. Green Bay stormed to a 21-0 halftime lead and never looked back, coasting to a comfortable victory. The team outgained New Orleans 404-196, forced two turnovers, and converted 6-of-13 third-down attempts. Jordan Love passed for 182 yards and a touchdown, while Josh Jacobs added 69 rushing yards and a score.

Before dismantling the Saints, Green Bay took down the Seahawks 30-13 but suffered a 34-31 loss to Detroit in the game prior. The Packers have been effective on offense, putting up 27.5 points per game while averaging 230.4 passing yards and 147.3 rushing yards. On defense, they've been reliable, allowing 19.1 points per contest. Love has completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,135 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while Josh Jacobs has been a force in the ground game, rushing for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns this year.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf D. Whelan Punter Questionable Forearm J. Morgan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Knee T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder P. Smith Defensive Lineman Inactive Coach's Decision A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck A. Dillard Tackle Out Concussion J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed L. Davis Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Head J. Alexander Cornerback Out Knee C. Watson Wide Receiver Questionable Knee Q. Walker Linebacker Out Ankle E. Williams Safety Out Quadriceps J. Bullard Safety Questionable Ankle T. Hopper Linebacker Questionable Ankle E. Merriweather Running Back Out Undisclosed

