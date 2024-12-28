Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Two NFC North powerhouses are set to clash once more in a marquee showdown before the postseason, as the Green Bay Packers (11-4) take on the division-leading Minnesota Vikings (13-2).
The Packers punched their playoff ticket emphatically last week, delivering the NFL’s first shutout of the season. Green Bay has feasted on struggling opponents this year, but now faces a true litmus test against one of the league’s elite squads.
Meanwhile, the Vikings continue their storybook campaign, riding an eight-game winning streak. With the NFC's top seed still within reach, Minnesota has little room for mistakes. However, their journey has been nothing short of remarkable, and they’ll look to keep the momentum going with a win over their storied rivals.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers 2024 Week 17 NFL game, plus plenty more.
Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Date and kick-off time
The Vikings will take on the Packers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|Date
|Sunday, December 29
|Kick-off Time
|4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT
|Venue
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 820 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 811 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers team news & key players
Minnesota Vikings team news
The Vikings improved to 13-2 after edging out the Seahawks in a dramatic 27-24 victory. Trailing 24-20 with just over four minutes remaining, Minnesota orchestrated a game-winning drive to secure the narrow win. Despite being outgained 361-298, they capitalized on turnovers (2-0) and went 3-for-12 on third downs. Sam Darnold was sharp, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns, while Justin Jefferson shone with 10 receptions for 144 yards and two scores.
Minnesota has now strung together eight straight victories, with three coming in convincing double-digit fashion. The offense has been productive, averaging 26.4 points per game, fueled by 235.3 passing yards and 111.1 rushing yards per contest. On defense, they've been stout, allowing just 18.4 points per game. Darnold has completed 67.2% of his throws for 3,776 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson has been unstoppable, tallying 92 catches for 1,387 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
Vikings injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|M. Blackmon
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|N. Thompson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. McCarthy
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|J. Redmond
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Q. Roche
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Flax
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|T. Knox
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Nwangwu
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Hand
|F. Moreau
|Cornerback
|Out
|Hip
|J. Williams
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|I. Pace
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|C. Darrisaw
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|N. Vigil
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Foot
|J. Roy
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|T. Taimani
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Hall
|Quarterback
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
|H. Byrd
|Offensive Guard
|Out
|Undisclosed
|J. Kunaszyk
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Green Bay Packers team news
The Packers moved to 11-4 with a dominant 34-0 win over the Saints. Green Bay stormed to a 21-0 halftime lead and never looked back, coasting to a comfortable victory. The team outgained New Orleans 404-196, forced two turnovers, and converted 6-of-13 third-down attempts. Jordan Love passed for 182 yards and a touchdown, while Josh Jacobs added 69 rushing yards and a score.
Before dismantling the Saints, Green Bay took down the Seahawks 30-13 but suffered a 34-31 loss to Detroit in the game prior. The Packers have been effective on offense, putting up 27.5 points per game while averaging 230.4 passing yards and 147.3 rushing yards. On defense, they've been reliable, allowing 19.1 points per contest. Love has completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,135 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while Josh Jacobs has been a force in the ground game, rushing for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns this year.
Packers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|D. Callis
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|R. Starkey
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Calf
|D. Whelan
|Punter
|Questionable
|Forearm
|J. Morgan
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|T. Pitts
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Z. Gilbert
|Cornerback
|Out
|Knee
|T. Davis
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|P. Smith
|Defensive Lineman
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
|A. Dillon
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Neck
|A. Dillard
|Tackle
|Out
|Concussion
|J. Howard
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|L. Davis
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|G. DuBose
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Head
|J. Alexander
|Cornerback
|Out
|Knee
|C. Watson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Knee
|Q. Walker
|Linebacker
|Out
|Ankle
|E. Williams
|Safety
|Out
|Quadriceps
|J. Bullard
|Safety
|Questionable
|Ankle
|T. Hopper
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Ankle
|E. Merriweather
|Running Back
|Out
|Undisclosed