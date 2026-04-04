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Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

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Video: Yamal vents his anger and snubs Flick

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Espanyol
Espanyol
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Champions League
L. Yamal
H. Flick
Spain
Germany

Yamal sparks controversy despite the hard-fought victory

The cameras captured a surprising scene following Saturday’s thrilling match between Barcelona and hosts Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium, as part of La Liga’s 30th round.

Despite the Catalan side’s 2-1 away victory, which brings them closer to clinching the La Liga title, Barça star Lamine Yamal appeared angry after the match.

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The cameras captured Yamal as he left the pitch, passing his German manager, Hansi Flick, who tried to speak to him, but the Spanish star gestured angrily at him, refusing to speak to his manager.

Yamal continued on his way to the dressing room, whilst chatting with a member of the Barcelona coaching staff.

Barça ended the match with a 2-1 victory to consolidate their lead at the top of the La Liga table, on 76 points, seven points clear of their rivals Real Madrid, who lost earlier in the day to hosts Real Mallorca (2-1).


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