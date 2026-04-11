Royal Army moved closer to the African Champions League final after securing a 2-0 first-leg win over Renaissance Berkane on Saturday evening.

The first half ended goalless.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 58th minute when Ahmed Hamoudan put the home side ahead.

Khalid Aït Ourkhan then doubled the lead with a powerful strike in the 80th minute.

Berkane failed to respond, and the hosts saw out a comfortable win.

The two sides will meet again next Saturday in the second leg.

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