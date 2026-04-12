Video: Moroccan star refuses to celebrate his La Liga goal

Real Betis drew 1-1 away to Osasuna on Sunday evening in Matchday 31 of La Liga.

The match carried a distinctive Moroccan touch, as Abdel Samad El Zalzouli put Real Betis ahead in the seventh minute.

The Moroccan forward, respectful of his former employers, chose not to celebrate the strike.

Ante Budimir equalised for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 40th minute.

The draw means Betis remain without a La Liga win since 15 February.

Since their last victory—a 2-1 win over Real Mallorca on 15 February—Betis have drawn with Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Espanyol, and lost to Getafe and Athletic Bilbao.

The result lifted Betis to 46 points in fifth, while Osasuna moved up to 39 points in ninth.

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