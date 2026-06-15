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Beast Mode On Podcast

VIDEO: 'Everywhere I went I got booed' - Anton Ferdinand opens up on John Terry incident, breaking through at West Ham, relationship with Rio & much more on Beast Mode On Podcast

Exclusive
A. Ferdinand
A. Akinfenwa
West Ham United
Premier League
Sunderland
Queens Park Rangers
Championship

Former West Ham and Sunderland defender Anton Ferdinand joins Adebayo Akinfenwa on the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast. The 41-year-old discusses his journey through professional football and the experiences that shaped him both on and off the pitch. From coming through the ranks with the Hammers and establishing himself in the Premier League, Ferdinand reflects on the highs and challenges of life at the highest level of the game.

Click the play button above to watch the full episode ⬆️

The Beast Mode On Podcast is available via YouTube and Spotify, with all episodes free to watch and listen to now.

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