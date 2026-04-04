Video: Al-Hilal legend: The Boss has lost his edge under Inzaghi

One of Al-Hilal’s legends has made angry remarks against the team’s Italian manager, Simone Inzaghi, following the disappointing 2–2 draw against Al-Taawoun in their match during Round 27 of the Roshen Professional League, criticising his tactical decisions and the team’s performance during the fixture.

Round 27 of the Roshen League saw Al-Nassr beat Al-Najma 5-2, Al-Ahli defeat Damac 3-0, and Al-Ittihad beat Al-Hazm 1-0, whilst Al-Hilal drew 2-2 with Al-Taawoun.

With these results, Al-Nassr maintained their lead at the top of the Roshen League table, reaching 70 points, while Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli follow with 65 points each.

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Commenting on this, Al-Hilal legend Nawaf Al-Temyat said in remarks to the Saudi ‘Thamania’ network: “I believe Al-Hilal has lost its identity under Inzaghi, or to be more precise, the team has become unable to secure victories even in matches where it fails to perform as expected.”

He added: “Al-Hilal used to have the ability to secure victories even when playing poorly, but it has now lost that advantage, alongside its poor technical performance.”

He continued: “We must also acknowledge the impact of absences on the team’s strength, specifically those of Salem Al-Dossari, Savic and Karim Benzema.”

Al-Tamim criticised the form of the foreign duo, Mohammed Qadir ‘Miti’ and Marcos Leonardo, saying: “Their lack of playing time has caused their physical and technical levels to decline.”

He concluded: "Inzaghi must develop his ideas, because the situation is extremely delicate, with three titles still to be decided."