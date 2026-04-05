Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-ROMAAFP
kariM MaLiM

Translated by

Video: A tough night for Roma... Inter score a resounding five-goal haul

Inter vs Roma
Inter
Roma
Serie A
H. Calhanoglu
M. Thuram
L. Martinez
Italy
Türkiye
France
Argentina

The story of a collapse in 90 minutes

Inter Milan thrashed Roma 5–2 on Sunday evening at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in their Serie A matchday 31 fixture, extending their lead at the top of the table by a significant margin.

NEW stc tv Serie A KoooraGetty Images

Christian Chivu led Inter in a complete performance, starting the match with the following line-up: "Goalkeeper: Sommer; Defence: Bastoni – Acerbi – Akanji; Midfield: Dimarco – Zielinski – Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Barella – Dumfries; Attack: Lautaro Martínez – Marcus Thuram".

Free transfers... Real Madrid and Barcelona duo top the golden line-up

Video | Abou Treika drops a bombshell regarding Salah’s departure… and cites Klopp

Serie A
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Pisa crest
Pisa
PIS
Serie A
Como crest
Como
COM
Inter crest
Inter
INT

Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini selected Roma’s line-up as follows: “Goalkeeper: Svelar; Defence: Mancini – Ndicka – Hermoso; Midfield: Çelik – Cristante – Pessina – Rensch; Attack: Solly – Pellegrini – Malen”.

 The Italian league is available for free on stc tv for customers on the Betti Fibre, Mufotter 4, Max, Pro 4 andPro5 packages.Watch now!

The excitement began from the very first minute when Thuram played a superb pass, which Lautaro Martínez met with a powerful shot from inside the penalty area, scoring Inter’s first goal.

  • After the Morocco-Senegal crisis... Africa is changing forever
    Arbeloa in a bind over Real Madrid star

Roma equalised temporarily in the 40th minute through Gianluca Mancini, who headed a cross from Rensch into the net.

 The Italian League is free on stc tv for customers on the Biti Fibre, Mufotter 4, Max and Pro 4 and 5 packages.Watch now!

But a minute before half-time, Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored a stunning goal with a rocket shot from outside the box, putting Inter back in front.

€1.4 billion... What is the truth behind Beckham’s bid to sign Ronaldo?

  • A comparison reveals the truth... Why do Arbeloa’s mistakes seem more dangerous than Alonso’s defeats?

  • At the start of the second half, Lautaro Martínez extended Inter’s lead with a third goal in the 52nd minute, following a superb through ball from Toram, who then scored the fourth himself from a corner taken by Hakan in the 55th minute. 

Nicolo Barella added the fifth goal in the 63rd minute after following up on a rebound inside the penalty area. Roma then reduced the deficit with a second goal in the 70th minute through Lorenzo Pellegrini following a pass from Malen.

Koman suffers an early setback ahead of the 2026 World Cup

  • Conte clarifies his stance on managing the Italy national team once again

With this victory, Inter’s tally rose to 72 points at the top of the league, whilst Roma remained on 54 points in sixth place.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting