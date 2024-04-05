How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Velez Sarsfield and Argentinos Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Friday's Copa de la Liga Profesional action sees Argentinos Juniors doing battle with playoff aspirants Velez Sarsfield at the Estadio José Amalfitani.

The hosts are three points behind the visitors who are holding the top spot in Group A and will look to close the gap on the top four.

Velez Sarsfield vs Argentinos Juniors kick-off time

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio José Amalfitani

Velez Sarsfield and Argentinos Juniors will face off at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani on Friday, April 5, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Argentinos Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the UK.

Team news & squads

Velez Sarsfield team news

The hosts will be without the duo of Yeison Gordillo (sprained knee) and Ricardo Centurion (meniscus), both of whom are nursing injuries and are sidelined for this match.

Velez Sarsfield possible XI: Marchiori; Garcia, Mammana, Fernandez, Gomez; Ordonez, Bouzat; Pizzini, Aquino, Fernandez; Romero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marchiori, Garzón Defenders: Gómez, Mammana, García, Gómez (Elías), Fernández (Damián), Jara, Guidara, Cavanagh, Pernicone Midfielders: Centurión, Piñeiro, Cáseres, Aquino, Garayalde, Bouzat, Pizzini, Gordillo, Cabrera, Ordoñez, Montoro, Méndez, Fernández Forwards: Romero, Pellegrini, Vecino, Lobato

Argentinos Juniors team news

Argentinos Juniors will be without Leonardo Heredia (meniscus injury) and Luciano Sánchez (dislocated kneecap), both of whom are sidelined with varying degrees of injuries and won't be back before late May.

Argentinos Juniors possible XI: Rodriguez; Santamaria, Meza, Cardoza, Vega; Lescano, Moyano, Oroz; Veron, Gondou, Romero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Siri Defenders: Meza, Alvarez, Galvan, Prieto, Godoy, Palacio, Vega, Santamaria, Coronel, Cardoza Midfielders: Montiel, Gamarra, Lescano, Gomez, Oroz Forwards: Veron, Romero, Heredia, Viveros, Herrera, Perello, Chaves

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/11/23 Argentinos Juniors 1-1 Vélez Sarsfield Copa de la Liga Profesional 13/06/23 Vélez Sarsfield 0-1 Argentinos Juniors Liga Profesional de Fútbol 23/10/22 Argentinos Juniors 2-0 Vélez Sarsfield Liga Profesional de Fútbol 22/03/22 Argentinos Juniors 1-0 Vélez Sarsfield Copa de la Liga Profesional 24/11/21 Vélez Sarsfield 2-0 Argentinos Juniors Liga Profesional de Fútbol

