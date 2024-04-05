Friday's Copa de la Liga Profesional action sees Argentinos Juniors doing battle with playoff aspirants Velez Sarsfield at the Estadio José Amalfitani.
The hosts are three points behind the visitors who are holding the top spot in Group A and will look to close the gap on the top four.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Velez Sarsfield vs Argentinos Juniors kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, April 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio José Amalfitani
Velez Sarsfield and Argentinos Juniors will face off at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani on Friday, April 5, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Argentinos Juniors online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Velez Sarsfield team news
The hosts will be without the duo of Yeison Gordillo (sprained knee) and Ricardo Centurion (meniscus), both of whom are nursing injuries and are sidelined for this match.
Velez Sarsfield possible XI: Marchiori; Garcia, Mammana, Fernandez, Gomez; Ordonez, Bouzat; Pizzini, Aquino, Fernandez; Romero
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marchiori, Garzón
|Defenders:
|Gómez, Mammana, García, Gómez (Elías), Fernández (Damián), Jara, Guidara, Cavanagh, Pernicone
|Midfielders:
|Centurión, Piñeiro, Cáseres, Aquino, Garayalde, Bouzat, Pizzini, Gordillo, Cabrera, Ordoñez, Montoro, Méndez, Fernández
|Forwards:
|Romero, Pellegrini, Vecino, Lobato
Argentinos Juniors team news
Argentinos Juniors will be without Leonardo Heredia (meniscus injury) and Luciano Sánchez (dislocated kneecap), both of whom are sidelined with varying degrees of injuries and won't be back before late May.
Argentinos Juniors possible XI: Rodriguez; Santamaria, Meza, Cardoza, Vega; Lescano, Moyano, Oroz; Veron, Gondou, Romero
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Siri
|Defenders:
|Meza, Alvarez, Galvan, Prieto, Godoy, Palacio, Vega, Santamaria, Coronel, Cardoza
|Midfielders:
|Montiel, Gamarra, Lescano, Gomez, Oroz
|Forwards:
|Veron, Romero, Heredia, Viveros, Herrera, Perello, Chaves
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|12/11/23
|Argentinos Juniors 1-1 Vélez Sarsfield
|Copa de la Liga Profesional
|13/06/23
|Vélez Sarsfield 0-1 Argentinos Juniors
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|23/10/22
|Argentinos Juniors 2-0 Vélez Sarsfield
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|22/03/22
|Argentinos Juniors 1-0 Vélez Sarsfield
|Copa de la Liga Profesional
|24/11/21
|Vélez Sarsfield 2-0 Argentinos Juniors
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol