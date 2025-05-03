How to watch the NWSL match between Utah Royals and North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still licking their wounds after a heartbreaking late defeat last weekend, the Royals (1-4-1, 4 pts, 13th NWSL) are back under the lights this Saturday night, set to host a red-hot North Carolina (1-3-2, 5 pts, 11th NWSL) side riding high after a jaw-dropping 90th-minute comeback win over powerhouse KC Current.

The Utah Royals are still stinging from a narrow 1-0 defeat on the road to the Houston Dash last Friday night. In a tightly contested clash, it was the hosts who snatched all three points with an 80th-minute strike, leaving Utah with no time to turn the tide.

Meanwhile, North Carolina roll into this weekend's matchup riding the high of their first win of the NWSL season. The Courage handed Kansas City Current their first loss of the campaign, sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory with Ashley Sanchez netting a stoppage-time winner in the 93rd minute.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Utah Royals vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Utah Royals and North Carolina Courage will be available to watch and stream online live through ion and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Utah Royals vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

The NWSL match between Utah Royals and North Carolina Courage will be played at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Utah Royals team news

There was a bright spot for the Royals despite last week's disappointment — defender Lauren Flynn made her long-awaited return to the pitch after missing the tail end of her rookie season due to injury. Up top, Cece Kizer earned her first start since joining the club on April 18, having come off the bench the week prior against the Chicago Red Stars.

Ally Sentnor and Claudia Zornoza continue to pull the strings in midfield for Utah, but they'll have their hands full against a Courage squad that saw Ryan Williams, Ashley Sanchez, and Kaleigh Kurtz all find the back of the net last time out.

Utah will need another standout performance from Mandy McGlynn between the posts if they’re to keep North Carolina's surging attack in check and steady their own ship.

North Carolina Courage team news

Courage boss Sean Nahas will be aiming to unlock the full potential of the Jaedyn Shaw–Ashley Sanchez partnership, as his side continues to lean heavily on the duo to spark life into an otherwise inconsistent campaign.

North Carolina are stacked with talent itching for a breakout, with Shaw—still searching for her first goal in Courage colors—leading the list of players you simply can't afford to give space to. Add in Kaleigh Kurtz's Ironwoman streak and a team starting to click at just the right time, and this one has all the makings of a thriller.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links