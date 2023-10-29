USWNT vs Colombia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies Women match between United States and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States women's national team (USWNT) wrap up their October window against Colombia on Sunday evening at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

The game comes only two days after they played out a closely-contested goalless draw in Sandy (Utah) in the first game of the double header between the two. In what was a tight affair, the best chance of the night fell to Alex Morgan as she struck a 44th minute penalty off the woodwork.

Both the USWNT and Colombia are two of five teams that have already qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics, joined by Brazil, Canada, and hosts France. With the tournament only nine months away, now is an ideal time to begin preparations for Paris 2024, with the USWNT on the lookout for their next permanent head coach.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

United States vs Colombia kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm ET Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

It will kick off at 5:30 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch United States vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Sling TV and FOX. It is also available to stream online live through Peacock.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

United States team news

Forging ahead without recently-retired Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz, Interim coach Twila Kilgore has called up a largely inexperienced squad as she looks to get more younger players some time on the field ahead of next year’s Olympics.

Veteran defender Becky Sauerbrunn played the entire second half for the group in her return to the team. The 45-minute shift was her first with the squad since April, and could line up in defense from the get-go here.

San Diego Wave attacker Jaedyn Shaw came on in the 87th minute to make her USWNT debut, and the 19-year-old will be hoping to get more minutes here.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Huerta, Girma, Sauerbrunn, Fox; Coffey, Horan; Rodman, DeMelo, Smith; Hatch

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kingsbury, Murphy, Naeher Defenders: Cook, Dunn, Fox, Girma, Huerta, Krueger, Sauerbrunn, Sonnett, Vignola Midfielders: Coffey, DeMelo, Horan, Moultrie, Sanchez, Sullivan Forwards: Fishel, Hatch, Morgan, Purce, Rodman, Shaw, Smith, Thompson, Williams

Colombia team news

Colombia boss Angelo Olivares would be fairly pleased to open their two-game series against the U.S. with a clean sheet. Player rotation could come into thinking for Colombia heading into the second game, but perhaps not in their attack, which is led by one of the burgeoning stars of women's soccer in 18-year-old Linda Caicedo, who plays her club soccer at Real Madrid.

Colombia possible XI: Giraldo; C. Arias, Carabalí, Caracas, Vanegas; Restrepo, Bedoya; Montoya, Santos, Caicedo; Bahr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sepuldeva, Giraldo, Castano Defenders: M. Vanegas, A. Guzmán, D. Árias, D. Caracas, C. Arias, Á. Barón, J. Carabalí, Ramos Midfielders: L. Santos, M. Restrepo, M. Ramos, C. Reyes, L. Bedoya, G. Huertas, D. Montoya, Durango, Chacon Forwards: L. Caicedo, I. Guerra, E. Bahr, L. Andrade, Y. Cuesta

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/10/23 USA 0-0 Colombia International Friendly Games, Women 29/06/22 USA 2-0 Colombia International Friendly Games, Women 26/06/22 USA 3-0 Colombia International Friendly Games, Women 23/01/21 USA 6-0 Colombia International Friendly Games, Women 19/01/21 USA 4-0 Colombia International Friendly Games, Women

