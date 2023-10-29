USWNT vs Colombia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The United States women's national team (USWNT) wrap up their October window against Colombia on Sunday evening at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.
The game comes only two days after they played out a closely-contested goalless draw in Sandy (Utah) in the first game of the double header between the two. In what was a tight affair, the best chance of the night fell to Alex Morgan as she struck a 44th minute penalty off the woodwork.
Both the USWNT and Colombia are two of five teams that have already qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics, joined by Brazil, Canada, and hosts France. With the tournament only nine months away, now is an ideal time to begin preparations for Paris 2024, with the USWNT on the lookout for their next permanent head coach.
United States vs Colombia kick-off time
|Date:
|October 29, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Snapdragon Stadium
The International Women's Friendly encounter between the United States and Colombia is scheduled for October 29, 2023, at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA.
It will kick off at 5:30 pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch United States vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Sling TV and FOX. It is also available to stream online live through Peacock.
Team news & squads
United States team news
Forging ahead without recently-retired Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz, Interim coach Twila Kilgore has called up a largely inexperienced squad as she looks to get more younger players some time on the field ahead of next year’s Olympics.
Veteran defender Becky Sauerbrunn played the entire second half for the group in her return to the team. The 45-minute shift was her first with the squad since April, and could line up in defense from the get-go here.
San Diego Wave attacker Jaedyn Shaw came on in the 87th minute to make her USWNT debut, and the 19-year-old will be hoping to get more minutes here.
USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Huerta, Girma, Sauerbrunn, Fox; Coffey, Horan; Rodman, DeMelo, Smith; Hatch
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kingsbury, Murphy, Naeher
|Defenders:
|Cook, Dunn, Fox, Girma, Huerta, Krueger, Sauerbrunn, Sonnett, Vignola
|Midfielders:
|Coffey, DeMelo, Horan, Moultrie, Sanchez, Sullivan
|Forwards:
|Fishel, Hatch, Morgan, Purce, Rodman, Shaw, Smith, Thompson, Williams
Colombia team news
Colombia boss Angelo Olivares would be fairly pleased to open their two-game series against the U.S. with a clean sheet. Player rotation could come into thinking for Colombia heading into the second game, but perhaps not in their attack, which is led by one of the burgeoning stars of women's soccer in 18-year-old Linda Caicedo, who plays her club soccer at Real Madrid.
Colombia possible XI: Giraldo; C. Arias, Carabalí, Caracas, Vanegas; Restrepo, Bedoya; Montoya, Santos, Caicedo; Bahr
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sepuldeva, Giraldo, Castano
|Defenders:
|M. Vanegas, A. Guzmán, D. Árias, D. Caracas, C. Arias, Á. Barón, J. Carabalí, Ramos
|Midfielders:
|L. Santos, M. Restrepo, M. Ramos, C. Reyes, L. Bedoya, G. Huertas, D. Montoya, Durango, Chacon
|Forwards:
|L. Caicedo, I. Guerra, E. Bahr, L. Andrade, Y. Cuesta
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|27/10/23
|USA 0-0 Colombia
|International Friendly Games, Women
|29/06/22
|USA 2-0 Colombia
|International Friendly Games, Women
|26/06/22
|USA 3-0 Colombia
|International Friendly Games, Women
|23/01/21
|USA 6-0 Colombia
|International Friendly Games, Women
|19/01/21
|USA 4-0 Colombia
|International Friendly Games, Women