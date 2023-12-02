USWNT vs China Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies Women match between United States and China PR, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The U.S. women’s national team will take the pitch again in December, hosting China PR for an international friendly doubleheader. The first of which will take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday.

The Four-time world champions recently claimed a 3-0 win over Colombia, following a 0-0 draw against the 2023 Women's World Cup surprise package in the first of two friendlies in October.

In September, they bested South Africa in two friendlies, rebounding from a disappointing World Cup run in which they posted their worst result at the World Cup to date, as they went down to Sweden on penalties in the last 16, and Vlatko Andonovski resigned from his role as head coach not long after.

Twila Kilgore took over on an interim basis, and the USA have also announced that the current caretaker manager will continue in her role until two months before the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics, at which point Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes will take over as the new permanent head coach, while Kilgore will become assistant head coach.

Similar to the USA, China are coming on the back of a disappointing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, as the Steel Roses failed to progress past the group stages for the first time in the tournament's history. They will also miss out on the 2024 Paris Olympics after coming third in Group B during the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

United States vs China PR kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00pm ET Venue: DRV PNK Stadium Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The friendly clash between USWNT and China will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Kick-off is at 3:00pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch United States vs China PR online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Peacock, and TNT Sports. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

United States team news

Although newly hired head coach Emma Hayes is still finishing the season out with Chelsea, and won't take over officially until the club campaign comes to a close next spring, the USWNT are already phasing her into the job, and she had a hand in selecting the roster for the coming matches.

Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman are among the headline names in the 26-player camp which will be trimmed down to 23 for the two fixtures.

A hosts of veteran stars, including Alex Morgan, Alyssa Naeher and Becky Sauerbrunn, weren't included in Hayes and Kilgore’s joint roster, while a host of young players have been given a chance to impress in what has been dubbed as a ‘new-look’ USWNT.

USWNT possible XI: Campbell; Girma, Davidson, Fox, Krueger; Horan, DeMelo, Sonnett; Fishel, Rodman, Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Kingsbury, Murphy Defenders: Cook, Dahlkemper, Davidson, Fox, Girma, Krueger, Vignola Midfielders: Albert, Coffey, DeMelo, Horan, Lavelle, Moultrie, Nighswonger, Sonnett Forwards: Fishel, Hatch, Purce, Rodman, Shaw, Smith, Thompson, Williams

China PR team news

China PR come into this friendly double-header against the USWNT with a 20-player roster comprised of several players from China’s 2023 Women’s World Cup Roster as well as several rising stars from youth national teams.

The youthful side features five teenagers, including goalkeeper Pan Hongyan, defenders Li Tingyingge and Wang Sigian, midfielder Wang Aifang and forward Huo Yuexin, and only one player well into her thirties in 33-year-old defender Wang Shanshan.

Some of the more notable squad members include, midfielder Shen Menguy and forward Shen Menglu, both of whom play in Scotland for Celtic, defender Li Mengwen plays in the English WSL with Brighton Hove & Albion, while forward Zhang Linyan and Tang Jiali ply their trade for Tottenham Hotspur, and Levante, respectively.

China PR possible XI: Huan; Mengwen, Wei, Shanshan, Qiaozhu; Linyan, Mengyu, Menglu; Jinjin, Wurigumula, Jiali

Position Players Goalkeepers: Huan, Hongyan, Jingyao Defenders: Mengwen, Jiaxing, Yanqiu, Wei, Siqian, Tingyingge Midfielders: Mengyu, Jiali, Aifang Forwards: Yanwen, Shanshan, Jinjin, Menglu, Linyan, Rigumula, Kun, Yuexin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/6/18 USA 2-1 China International Women's Friendlies 8/6/18 USA 1-0 China International Women's Friendlies 17/12/15 USA 0-1 China International Women's Friendlies 14/12/15 USA 2-0 China International Women's Friendlies 27/6/15 China 0-1 USA World Championship Women

Useful links