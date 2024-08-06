How to watch today's USWNT vs Germany Women Olympics semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between the USWNT and Germany Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A year after a round-of-16 exit at the Women's World Cup, the United States women's national team (USWNT) are battling for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics final as they take on Germany Women at the Groupama Stadium on Tuesday.

Emma Hayes' side defeated Japan 1-0 in the quarter-finals, thanks to an extra time strike by Trinity Rodman, while the DFB women's team had to rely on penalties after a goalless draw against Canada in the last-eight.

Interestingly, the Stars and Stripes have already beaten Germany 4-1 during the group stage of the tournament.

USWNT vs Germany Women kick-off time

Date: August 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am PT / 12 pm ET Venue: Groupama Stadium

The 2024 Summer Olympics semi-final match between the USWNT and Germany Women will be played at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, in the Metropolis of Lyon, France.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Tuesday, August 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch USA vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics semi-final match between the USWNT and Germany Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Telemundo and USA Network.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Defender Tierna Davidson is a doubt for the semi-final tie, while Sam Coffey is back after serving a one-match ban to feature alongside Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan in the middle.

Rodman will continue in attack with Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson for company.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Girma, Sonnett, Dunn; Lavelle, Coffey, Horan; Rodman, Smith, Swanson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Murphy Defenders: Fox, Krueger, Girma, Sonnett, Davidson, Nighswonger, Sams Midfielders: Albert, Horan, Lavelle, Coffey, Bethune Forwards: Rodman, Dunn, Williams, Swanson, Smith, Shaw

Germany Women team news

Germany head coach Horst Hrubesch may name an unchanged line-up from the Canada win.

So with Kathrin Hendrich and Marina Hegering at the heart of defense, Bayern Munich’s Lea Schuller will be partnered by Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken at the opposite end.

Germany Women possible XI: Berger; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Brand, Minge, Popp, Buhl; Nusken, Schuller.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frohms, Berger Defenders: Linder, Hendrich, Schulze, Hegering, Doorsoun, Gwinn, Rauch Midfielders: Minge, Lohmann, Nusken, Senss, Brand Forwards: Schuller, Freigang, Popp, Buhl, Endemann

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between the USWNT and Germany Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 28, 2024 United States 4-1 Germany Olympics Women November 13, 2022 United States 2-1 Germany Friendlies Women November 10, 2022 United States 1-2 Germany Friendlies Women March 1, 2018 United States 1-0 Germany SheBelieves Cup March 1, 2017 United States 1-0 Germany SheBelieves Cup

