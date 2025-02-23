How to watch today's USWNT vs Australia Women SheBelieves Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the SheBelieves Cup match between USWNT and Australia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States women's national team (USWNT) will take on Australia Women in Sunday's SheBelieves Cup game at the State Farm Stadium.

While the host nation defeated Colombia 2-0 on the opening matchday of the competition, the Matildas face a must-win situation after falling to a 4-0 loss to Japan.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USWNT vs Australia Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the SheBelieves Cup match between USWNT and Australia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Universo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Max and TBS USA.

USWNT vs Australia Women kick-off time

The SheBelieves Cup match between USWNT and Australia will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Sunday, February 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

USWNT head coach Emma Hayes will likely name an unchanged first XI given that the likes of Ally Sentnor and Catarina Macario were taken off soon after they got their names on the scoresheet against Colombia.

Tara McKwown, Jenna Nighswonger and Emily Fox will continue alongside the experienced Emily Sonnett at the back.

Australia Women team news

The Aussies boast of an impressive lineup that includes Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso and Emily van Egmond among others.

Notably, most of the Tillies' squad faced the USWNT at the Paris Olympics, although the latter emerged victorious there.

