USMNT vs Jamaica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between United States and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news

The United States men's national team (USMNT) will be up against Jamaica in the first semi-final of the CONCACAF Nations League at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Thursday.

The winner will face either Panama or Mexico in the final, while the losing semi-finalists will meet in the third place play-off match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

USMNT vs Jamaica kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT Venue: AT&T Stadium

The CONCACAF Nations League match between United States and Jamaica will be played at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Thursday, March 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch USMNT vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF semi-final match between United States and Jamaica will be streamed on Paramount+ in the US. Paramount+ is also available to watch on Fubo.

The game will also be available on Univision and TUDN.

You can also check out GOAL's Live Match page for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

Luca de la Torre and Josh Sargent pulled out of the squad on account of injuries, with Brenden Aaronson and Haji Wright coming in as their replacements.

Fulham's Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson will be part of the back four, with the likes of Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna in the middle.

The attack is likely to feature the trio of Tim Weah, Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic.

USMNT possible XI: Turner; Scally, Ream, Richards, A. Robinson; McKennie, Musah, Reyna; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath, Callender Defenders: Ream, A. Robinson, Dest, M. Robinson, Richards, McKenzie, Scally, Lund Midfielders: McKennie, Adams, Musah, Reyna, Cardoso Forwards: Pulisic, Aaronson, Weah, Pepi, Balogun, Tillman, Wright

Jamaica team news

Demarai Gray is suspended for the game, while Michail Antonio has withdrawn from the squad.

One of Cory Burke or Jamal Lowe will be expected to take over from Shamar Nicholson who is also suspended.

Kaheim Dixon, Bailey Cadamarteri and Shaquan Davis will be hoping to make their international debuts.

Jamaica possible XI: Blake; Lembikisa, D. Lowe, Bernard, Leigh; Decordova-Reid, Johnson, Lautibeaudiere; Cephas; Nicholson, Burke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Waite, Davis Defenders: D. Lowe, Hector, King, Lembikisa, Leigh, Bernard, T. Gray Midfielders: Decordova-Reid, Johnson, Latibeaudiere, Palmer, Anderson, Cephas Forwards: Nicholson, Burke, J. Lowe, Cadamarteri, Dixon

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between United States and Jamaica across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 24, 2023 United States 1-1 Jamaica CONCACAF Gold Cup November 16, 2021 Jamaica 1-1 United States CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers October 7, 2021 United States 2-0 Jamaica CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers July 25, 2021 United States 1-0 Jamaica CONCACAF Gold Cup March 25, 2021 United States 4-1 Jamaica International Friendly

