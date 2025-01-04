How to watch USC vs Michigan NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC vs Michigan NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The USC Trojans are scheduled to battle with the Michigan Wolverines to start a highly anticipated NCAAM action on January 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The USC Trojans want to make it four games in a row winners by beating Michigan.

The Trojans have done effectively at home, where they have an 8-2 record and score 76.4 points a game, beating their opponents by a minimum of 8.0 points. While Michigan is 2-0 against Big Ten teams, no other team has beaten them. The Wolverines are seventh across the Big Ten in defense, giving up 66.6 points each game and holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The USC offense has been strong from beyond the line, making 6.3 3-pointers per game on average—just 0.7 less than the 7.0 3-pointers made by rivals against Michigan. Michigan's offense is much better than USC's. They score 84.0 points a game, which is 15.6 more than USC's 68.4 points allowed.

This is the first time this season that these two teams will face each other in conference competition.

USC Trojans vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and tip-off time

The USC Trojans will face the Michigan Wolverines in an exciting NCAAM game on January 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Galen Center, in Los Angeles, California.

Date January 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC Trojans vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the USC Trojans and the Michigan Wolverines live on:

TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to USC Trojans vs Michigan Wolverines play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

USC Trojans team news

Desmond Claude scores 14.5 points each game on average and makes 52.1% of his field goals and 75% of his free throws.

Saint Thomas averages 5.9 rebounds each game, which includes 5.1 defensive and 0.8 offensive rebounds.

Michigan Wolverines team news

Vladislav Goldin scores 13.9 points each game and makes 66.7% of his free throws and 68.3% of his field goals.

Danny Wolf gets 10.2 rebounds each game, with 7.8 defensive boards and 2.4 offensive boards.

Tre Donaldson tends to give out 3.7 assists and give up 2.1 turnovers per game while completing 29.2 minutes a game.

