How to watch USC vs Iowa NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two ranked Big Ten foes collide at the LA Memorial Coliseum this weekend, as No. 17 USC welcomes No. 21 Iowa in a matchup loaded with postseason implications.

The Trojans come in riding high after shaking off their loss to No. 10 Notre Dame with a commanding win over Northwestern. Iowa, however, heads west looking to rebound.

The Hawkeyes had their three-game surge halted by No. 7 Oregon, who escaped Iowa City with a last-second field goal in Week 11. That setback dropped Iowa to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play, though their defense remains elite, boasting top-five rankings both against the run and the pass.

USC, meanwhile, has found its rhythm again. Their dismantling of Northwestern last Friday pushed them to 7-2 and 5-1 in conference action, keeping them locked into the Big Ten title race. While Iowa leans on defensive grit, no team in the conference racks up more yards per game than the high-octane Trojans, setting the stage for a compelling strength-on-strength showdown.

USC vs Iowa: Date and kick-off time

The Trojans will take on the Hawkeyes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue LA Memorial Coliseum Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC vs Iowa on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

USC vs Iowa news & key players

USC Trojans team news

USC's offense, by contrast, is roaring. The Trojans sit 10th in the country in passing at 303 yards per game and 22nd in rushing with 200.2 yards on the ground. They're one of the most explosive scoring teams in the FBS, producing 39.6 points per outing, seventh-best nationwide, while their defense holds opponents to 21.8 points, good for 44th.

Jayden Maiava has been the conductor of USC's high-tempo attack, completing 178 of 269 passes for 2,614 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also chipped in 113 rushing yards and six scores on the ground. Husan Longstreet (13-of-15, 103 yards, one passing TD, 76 rushing yards, two rushing TD) and Sam Huard (1-for-1, 10 yards) have appeared in spot duty.

The rushing tandem of King Miller and Waymond Jordan has been lethal, Miller leads with 636 yards and five touchdowns on 80 carries, while Jordan isn’t far behind with 576 yards and five scores on 88 attempts. Eli Sanders adds another 264 yards and two touchdowns to the mix.

In the passing game, Makai Lemon has emerged as Maiava's go-to weapon, hauling in 61 balls for 937 yards and seven touchdowns. Makai Lennon (665 yards and three TD), tight end Lake McRee (370 yards, two TD), Ja’Kobi Lane (520 yards, four TD) and Tanook Hines (221 yards, one TD) give the Trojans enviable depth at the skill positions. Kicker Ryon Sayen has been flawless on extra points (39-for-39) and nearly perfect on field goals (15-of-16) with a long of 54. Backup William Weisberg is 2-for-2 on PATs.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Iowa enter this showdown with one of the most lopsided statistical profiles in college football. The Hawkeyes sit 133rd nationally in passing offense at just 133.2 yards per game, yet remain far more effective on the ground, ranking 48th with 175.9 rushing yards a contest. Even with the air attack sputtering, Iowa still hover slightly above mid-table in scoring, 61st out of 136 FBS programs at 29.6 points per outing, thanks largely to elite defensive play. That stingy unit is the backbone of their identity, conceding a mere 13.7 points per game, the sixth-best mark in the country.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski continues to shoulder a hefty workload. He's completed 117 of 183 throws for 1,084 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions, while also sitting second on the roster in rushing with 338 yards and a team-leading 12 scores. Behind him, Hank Brown (11-of-21 for 107 yards, one touchdown, one pick, plus a rushing TD) and Jeremy Hecklinski (1-for-1 for two yards) provide depth.

The backfield remains a committee effort. Jaziun Patterson has logged just 41 carries but chipped in 226 yards, while Xavier Williams (255 yards, three TD on 41 attempts), Nathan McNeil (134 yards on 29 carries), Kamari Moulton (522 yards and two touchdowns on 105 rushes) and Terrell Washington Jr. (96 yards on 25 touches) round out the rotation.

Through the air, Jacob Gill and Kaden Wetjen share the team lead with 17 receptions, Gill producing 193 yards while Wetjen has 132 and a touchdown. Sam Phillips (216 yards), Moulton (80 yards), DJ Vonnahme (107 yards, TD) and Dayton Howard (74 yards) are the only other Hawks with at least 70 receiving yards. Kicker Drew Stevens has been dependable, hitting 27 of 28 PATs and 17 of 22 field goals, including a booming 58-yarder.