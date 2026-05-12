How to buy USA vs Mexico tickets: World Cup ticket prices, venue information & more

It's not only the co-hosts themselves who long to make it through to the World Cup knockout stages. The prospect of USA and Mexico locking horns would thrill soccer supporters worldwide, as it would prove to be one of the biggest match-ups of the whole tournament.

The sides have been involved in some epic encounters. The latest occurred last summer, when Mexico came out on top in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final in Houston. El Tri roared back after an early setback to seal a 2-1 victory in front of 70,925 at NRG Stadium.

GOAL will show you everything you need to know about securing World Cup 2026 tickets, including where to buy and ticket prices.

When is USA v Mexico at the World Cup 2026?

At the FIFA World Cup 2026, a match between USA and Mexico is not currently on the schedule.

As the neighbours and rivals are in different groups for the opening stage, they cannot play each other until the knockout rounds.

For this to happen, both teams must progress past the group stage and be drawn against each other (or meet naturally in the bracket) during the Round of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, or the Final.

USA World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The United States will be hoping for further improvement under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino. This is the Group D schedule that awaits the co-hosts:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Fri June 12 United States vs Paraguay SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets Fri June 19 United States vs Australia Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets Thu June 25 Turkey vs United States SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets

Mexico World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Mexico were slow out of the blocks at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, failing to score in either of their first two group games. They'll be hoping to spark into life as co-hosts during the forthcoming fixtures:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Thu June 11 Mexico vs South Africa Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Thu June 18 Mexico vs South Korea Estadio Akron (Zapopan) Tickets Wed June 24 Czech Republic vs Mexico Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets

How to buy World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are World Cup 2026 tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

USA vs Mexico: Head-to-head record

USA and Mexico have met 81 times in total since 1934. These are the latest ten results between the sides:

Date Fixture Score Location July 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final: USA vs Mexico 1-2 NRG Stadium (Houston) October 2024 Friendly: Mexico vs USA 2-0 Estadio Akron (Zapopan) March 2024 CONCACAF Nations League Final: USA vs Mexico 2-0 AT&T Stadium (Arlington) June 2023 CONCACAF Nations League S/F: USA vs Mexico 3-0 Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) April 2023 Friendly:USA vs Mexico 1-1 State Farm Stadium (Glendale) March 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Mexico vs USA 0-0 Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) November 2021 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: USA vs Mexico 2-0 TQL Stadium (Cincinnati) August 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final: USA vs Mexico 1-0 Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) June 2021 CONCACAF Nations League Final: USA v Mexico 3-2 (aet) Empower Field at Mile High (Denver) September 2019 Friendly: USA vs Mexico 0-3 MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country Stadium (City) Capacity Canada BC Place (Vancouver) 54,000

BMO Field (Toronto) 45,000 Mexico Estadio Banorte (Mexico City) 83,000

Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 48,000

Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 53,500 United States Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 75,000

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) 65,000

AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 94,000

NRG Stadium (Houston) 72,000

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 73,000

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) 70,000

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) 65,000

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) 82,500

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) 69,000

Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) 71,000

Lumen Field (Seattle) 69,000



