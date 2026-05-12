How to buy USA vs Mexico tickets: World Cup ticket prices, venue information & more

It's not only the co-hosts themselves who long to make it through to the World Cup knockout stages. The prospect of USA and Mexico locking horns would thrill soccer supporters worldwide, as it would prove to be one of the biggest match-ups of the whole tournament.
The sides have been involved in some epic encounters. The latest occurred last summer, when Mexico came out on top in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final in Houston. El Tri roared back after an early setback to seal a 2-1 victory in front of 70,925 at NRG Stadium.
GOAL will show you everything you need to know about securing World Cup 2026 tickets, including where to buy and ticket prices.
When is USA v Mexico at the World Cup 2026?
At the FIFA World Cup 2026, a match between USA and Mexico is not currently on the schedule.
As the neighbours and rivals are in different groups for the opening stage, they cannot play each other until the knockout rounds.
For this to happen, both teams must progress past the group stage and be drawn against each other (or meet naturally in the bracket) during the Round of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, or the Final.
USA World Cup 2026 Fixtures
The United States will be hoping for further improvement under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino. This is the Group D schedule that awaits the co-hosts:
Date
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Fri June 12
United States vs Paraguay
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)
Fri June 19
United States vs Australia
Lumen Field (Seattle)
Thu June 25
Turkey vs United States
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)
Mexico World Cup 2026 Fixtures
Mexico were slow out of the blocks at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, failing to score in either of their first two group games. They'll be hoping to spark into life as co-hosts during the forthcoming fixtures:
Date
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Thu June 11
Mexico vs South Africa
Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)
Thu June 18
Mexico vs South Korea
Estadio Akron (Zapopan)
Wed June 24
Czech Republic vs Mexico
Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)
How to buy World Cup 2026 tickets?
As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
How much are World Cup 2026 tickets?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.
Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:
Category
Group Stage
Round of 16 - Quarters
Semis & Final
Category 1
$250 - $400
$600 - $1,200
$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2
$150 - $280
$400 - $800
$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3
$100 - $200
$200 - $500
$600 - $2,790
Category 4
$60 - $120
$150 - $350
$400 - $2,030
USA vs Mexico: Head-to-head record
USA and Mexico have met 81 times in total since 1934. These are the latest ten results between the sides:
Date
Fixture
Score
Location
July 2025
CONCACAF Gold Cup Final: USA vs Mexico
1-2
NRG Stadium (Houston)
October 2024
Friendly: Mexico vs USA
2-0
Estadio Akron (Zapopan)
March 2024
CONCACAF Nations League Final: USA vs Mexico
2-0
AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
June 2023
CONCACAF Nations League S/F: USA vs Mexico
3-0
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
April 2023
Friendly:USA vs Mexico
1-1
State Farm Stadium (Glendale)
March 2022
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Mexico vs USA
0-0
Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)
November 2021
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: USA vs Mexico
2-0
TQL Stadium (Cincinnati)
August 2021
CONCACAF Gold Cup Final: USA vs Mexico
1-0
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
June 2021
CONCACAF Nations League Final: USA v Mexico
3-2 (aet)
Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)
September 2019
Friendly: USA vs Mexico
0-3
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?
In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:
Country
Stadium (City)
Capacity
Canada
BC Place (Vancouver)
54,000
BMO Field (Toronto)
45,000
Mexico
Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)
83,000
Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)
48,000
Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)
53,500
United States
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
75,000
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)
65,000
AT&T Stadium (Dallas)
94,000
NRG Stadium (Houston)
72,000
Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
73,000
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)
70,000
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
65,000
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
82,500
Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
69,000
Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)
71,000
Lumen Field (Seattle)
69,000