How to watch USMNT vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup game for free





Detail Information Game USA vs. Paraguay Kick-Off 9:00 PM ET Stadium / City SoFi Stadium / Inglewood, California TV Channel FOX

USA vs. Paraguay Free Live Stream

If you have cut the cord and prefer streaming the match on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV entirely for free, you can take advantage of promotional free trials offered by several premium live TV streaming services:

Fubo : This remains the premium choice for sports fans. Fubo carries local FOX stations in almost every American market. New subscribers can sign up for a free trial to watch USA vs. Paraguay live tonight without any immediate upfront financial commitment.

DirecTV Stream: This service offers comprehensive coverage of local network affiliates, including FOX. By signing up for their introductory free trial, it serves as a highly reliable option for streaming the tournament in crisp high definition for free.

Watch USMNT vs Paraguay on Fubo

Beyond your free trial, the cheapest plan Fubo have throughout the FIFA World Cup is Sports + News. It has a base price of $55.99/month, with an introductory promo dropping it to $45.99 for the first month

Sports + News gets you 150+ channels, including your local FOX affiliate and FS1.

If you are looking for a cheaper alternative and don't mind Spanish-language coverage, the Fubo Latino plan is just $14.99/month. However, keep in mind that the primary 2026 Spanish-language broadcast rights belong to Telemundo/Peacock, though Fubo Latino does carry Fox Deportes).

Watch USMNT vs Paraguay on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV's Entertainment Planis DirecTV's baseline plan and gives you all you need throughout the FIFA World Cup including FOX, FS1, Telemundo and Universo.

Service Cheapest Live TV Plan Regular Monthly Price First Month Promo Fubo Sports + News $55.99 $45.99 DirecTV Stream Entertainment $89.99 $59.99

How to Watch for Free with an OTT/OTA Antenna

Because tonight's game is airing on the main FOX network, a standard Over-the-Air (OTA) digital antenna is your best friend. It will pull in the broadcast completely for free, bypassing pay-TV cable models or internet subscriptions entirely. Keeping an antenna hooked up to your television is highly recommended so you can catch the dozens of free matches broadcasting on the main FOX network throughout the tournament.

When tuning into the main network, local affiliate channel numbers will vary by region. Here is where you can typically find FOX for free over-the-air in major American cities: