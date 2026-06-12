Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoUSA
Los Angeles Stadium
team-logoParaguay
Watch it on FuboWatch it on FOX
Neil Bennett

How to watch USMNT vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup game for free

TV Guide & Streaming
USA vs Paraguay
USA
Paraguay
World Cup

You can leverage 5-day free trials from popular streaming providers like Fubo and DirecTV Stream


Detail

Information

Game

USA vs. Paraguay

Kick-Off

9:00 PM ET

Stadium / City

SoFi Stadium / Inglewood, California

TV Channel

FOX

USA vs. Paraguay Free Live Stream

If you have cut the cord and prefer streaming the match on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV entirely for free, you can take advantage of promotional free trials offered by several premium live TV streaming services:

  • Fubo: This remains the premium choice for sports fans. Fubo carries local FOX stations in almost every American market. New subscribers can sign up for a free trial to watch USA vs. Paraguay live tonight without any immediate upfront financial commitment.
  • DirecTV Stream: This service offers comprehensive coverage of local network affiliates, including FOX. By signing up for their introductory free trial, it serves as a highly reliable option for streaming the tournament in crisp high definition for free.
Get FOX, FS1, Telemundo and more for freeStart 5-day trial

Watch USMNT vs Paraguay on Fubo

Beyond your free trial, the cheapest plan Fubo have throughout the FIFA World Cup is Sports + News. It has a base price of $55.99/month, with an introductory promo dropping it to $45.99 for the first month

Sports + News gets you 150+ channels, including your local FOX affiliate and FS1.

If you are looking for a cheaper alternative and don't mind Spanish-language coverage, the Fubo Latino plan is just $14.99/month. However, keep in mind that the primary 2026 Spanish-language broadcast rights belong to Telemundo/Peacock, though Fubo Latino does carry Fox Deportes).

Get FOX, FS1, Telemundo and more for freeStart 5-day trial

Watch USMNT vs Paraguay on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV's Entertainment Planis DirecTV's baseline plan and gives you all you need throughout the FIFA World Cup including FOX, FS1, Telemundo and Universo.

Service

Cheapest Live TV Plan

Regular Monthly Price

First Month Promo

Fubo

Sports + News

$55.99

$45.99

DirecTV Stream

Entertainment

$89.99

$59.99

How to Watch for Free with an OTT/OTA Antenna

Because tonight's game is airing on the main FOX network, a standard Over-the-Air (OTA) digital antenna is your best friend. It will pull in the broadcast completely for free, bypassing pay-TV cable models or internet subscriptions entirely. Keeping an antenna hooked up to your television is highly recommended so you can catch the dozens of free matches broadcasting on the main FOX network throughout the tournament.

When tuning into the main network, local affiliate channel numbers will vary by region. Here is where you can typically find FOX for free over-the-air in major American cities:

City

OTA Channel

DirecTV

Verizon Fios / Cox

New York

Channel 5

Channel 5

Channel 5 (Verizon)

Los Angeles

Channel 11

Channel 11

Channel 11 (Cox)

Chicago

Channel 32

Channel 32

Channel 12 (Verizon)

Dallas

Channel 4

Channel 4

Channel 4 (Cox)

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting