How to watch today's Uruguay vs Argentina World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Uruguay and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leaders on the World Cup qualification CONMEBOL standings table, Argentina will aim to distance themselves from the chasing pack when they take on Uruguay at Estadio Centenario on Friday.

While Lionel Scaloni's men have gathered 25 points after 12 matchdays after the 1-0 win over, the hosts trail La Albiceleste by five points following the 1-1 draw with Brazil in November last year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Uruguay vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Uruguay and Argentina will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Uruguay vs Argentina kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Uruguay and Argentina will be played at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Friday, March 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Uruguay team news

Los Charruas boss Marcelo Bielsa has named as many as 38-member squad for the qualification ties against Argentina and Bolivia, but Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte will be suspended for Friday's game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's Ronald Araujo is eyeing a comeback after missing the nation's last six qualifying matches.

In attack, Bielsa is likely to persist with Liverpool's Darwin Nunez leading the line.

Argentina team news

First of all, Lionel Messi will miss the March games with an adductor injury, as the Inter Miami star joins Gonzalo Montiel, Giovani Lo Celso and Paulo Dybala in the infirmary. Moreover, Inter forward Lautaro Martinez had to pull out from the squad due to a hamstring issue.

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa should benefit from Messi's absence.

