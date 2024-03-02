Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Union Berlin will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the Alte Foersterei on Saturday. Dortmund are fourth in the standings, already 20 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund are winless in their last three matches and lost a 2-1 lead over Freiburg to lose the game 3-2 in their most recent outing. They will be desperate to get more wins in the bag. Union Berlin, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the last four matches and will fancy getting points at home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Date: March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30am ET Venue: Alte Foersterei

The match will be played at the Alte Foersterei on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game, whereas live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Union Berlin team news

Union Berlin will see the return of Kevin Volland and Diogo Leite from suspension, boosting their squad after both players missed the draw with Heidenheim.

Robin Gosens will be serving a suspension due to a booking last weekend. But there are no fresh injury concerns.

Union Berlin predicted XI: Ronnow; Doekhi, Vogt, Diogo Leite; Trimmel, Khedira, Tousart, Schafer, Roussillon; Volland, Hollerbach.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ronnow, Schwolow, Busk, Stein Defenders: Leite, Jaeckel, Knoche, Bonucci, Roussillon, Juranovic, Trimmel Midfielders: Khedira, Kral, Tousart, Kemlein, Laidouni, Haberer, Schafer, Dehl, Aaronson Forwards: Becker, Fofana, Volland, Behrens, Kaufmann, Hollerbach

Borussia Dortmund team news

In Dortmund's camp, goalkeeper Gregor Kobel will miss out due to an adductor injury. Felix Nmecha remains unavailable for Dortmund as he continues to regain match fitness after his time out.

Additionally, Dortmund will be without Donyell Malen as well due to suspension following a booking last week.

Dortmund predicted XI: Meyer; Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Bauza Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Duranville, Brunner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/10/23 Borussia Dortmund 4 - 2 Union Berlin Bundesliga 08/04/23 Borussia Dortmund 2 - 1 Union Berlin Bundesliga 16/10/22 Union Berlin 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 13/02/22 Union Berlin 0 - 3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 19/09/21 Borussia Dortmund 4 - 2 Union Berlin Bundesliga

