Ukraine vs Italy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Ukraine and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ukraine will take on Italy on Monday in a winner-takes-all encounter to wrap up their Euro 2024 qualification campaigns.

Italy and Ukraine have been battling it out throughout the qualification process to see who will finish as the second Group C passenger to Germany behind table-toppers England. Everything now boils down to this ultimate showdown.

Locked on 13 points, and with Italy only occupying second place thanks to their superior head-to-head record, Ukraine need to win to qualify automatically.

The stakes are at an all-time high for the Azzurri, who have no margin for error, knowing another failed attempt to qualify for a major tournament would be a national disaster, having failed to progress to the finals of the past two World Cups.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ukraine vs Italy kick-off time

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: BayArena Location: Leverkusen, Germany

The Euro 2024 qualifier clash between Ukraine and Italy will be played at the BayArena on Monday, November 20, 2023. Kick-off is at 2:45 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Ukraine vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fubo and FS2 in the United States. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ukraine team news

Mykola Matviyenko is a doubt after being forced off at half-time in the victory over Malta, and if ruled out, Oleksandr Svatok would likely take his place. Otherwise, head coach Serhiy Rebrov is likely to stick with the same team that started the 3-1 win last time out with Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko starting in central midfield.

Premier League duo Mykhailo Mudryk and Vitaliy Mykalenko should both start in Ukraine’s final qualifying game, while striker Artem Dovbyk has been a talismanic figure up top for La Liga surprise package Girona this season and even bagged a penalty against Malta last time out.

Ukraine possible XI: Trubin; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Konoplya, Sudakov, Mudryk; Dovbyk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: A. Trubin, H. Bushchan, D. Riznyk Defenders: D. Popov, I. Zabarnyi, O. Zinchenko, V. Mykolenko, B. Mykhailichenko, Y. Konoplya, M. Matvienko, O. Svatok Midfielders: O. Karavaev, T. Stepanenko, V. Buyalskyi, S. Sydorchuk, O. Zubkov, H. Sudakov Forwards: A. Dovbyk, R. Yaremchuk

Italy team news

Right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo is back from suspension, while Italy boss Luciano Spalletti has also lost Rafael Toloi, Alex Meret, Manuel Locatelli, Alessandro Bastoni, and Davide Calabria to injury since naming his squad.

Spalletti has no reason to alter the frontline that put five past the North Macedonians, meaning Domenic Berardi and Giacomo Raspadori should partner Federico Chiesa up top. There’s a possibility for a slight change in the midfield, with Davide Frattesi in contention to take Jorginho's holding role to provide more mobility and forward thrust.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Gatti, Acerbi, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho, Bonaventura; Berardi, Raspadori, Chiesa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Provedel Defenders: Acerbi, Mancini, Buongiorno, Di Lorenzo, Darmian, Gatti, Dimarco, Cambiaso Midfielders: Barella, Bonaventura, Cristante, Frattesi, Jorginho, Colpani Forwards: Berardi, Chiesa, Kean, Raspadori, Scamacca, Politano, Zaniolo, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/9/2023 Italy 2-1 Ukraine European Championship Qualifier 10/10/2018 Italy 1-1 Ukraine International Friendlies 29/3/2011 Ukraine 0-2 Italy International Friendlies 12/9/2007 Ukraine 1-2 Italy European Championship Qualifier 7/10/2006 Italy 2-0 Ukraine European Championship Qualifier

