Ukraine vs Iceland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro 2024 play-off

How to watch the European Championship match between Ukraine and Iceland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a spot in the Euro 2024 finals on the line, Ukraine and Iceland square off at the Stadion Miejski Wrocław on Tuesday, in the final of qualifying playoff Path B.

Sergiy Rebrov's troops managed a 2-1 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina to progress to the midweek showdown, while their Nordic counterparts pumped Israel 4-1 in their semi-final.

Ukraine vs Iceland kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm ET Venue: Tarczynski Arena

The UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match between Ukraine and Iceland will be played at the Tarczynski Arena in Wrocław, Poland.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Ukraine vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Ukraine team news

While no Ukrainian players suffered injuries in the semi-final tie with Bosnia, Girona wing wizard Viktor Tsygankov was left out of the squad entirely due to injury and is unlikely to be fit for the match against Iceland, despite returning to training.

Ukraine possible XI: Lunin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Brazhko; Zubkov, Sudakov, Mudryk; Dovbyk

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin, Trubin, Bushchan, Riznyk Defenders: Zinchenko, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykhaylichenko, Talovierov, Konoplia, Bondar, Popov, Karavayev, Tymchyk, Svatok, Dubinchak, Grekh Midfielders: Mudryk, Malinovskyi, Tsygankov, Sudakov, Shaparenko, Zubkov, Stepanenko, Sydorchuk, Brazhko, Pikhalyonok, Nazaryna, Hutsuliak, Andritsa Forwards: Dovbyk, Yaremchuk, Sikan, Vanat

Iceland team news

Iceland picked up a double blow in their demolition job of Israel, where goalscorer Traustason and Blackburn Rovers winger Arnor Sigurdsson were both forced off through injury.

While Traustason should be cleared in time to feature here, Sigurdsson has been withdrawn from the squad and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, joining fellow winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (thigh) in the treatment room.

Iceland possible XI: Valdimarsson; Palsson, Ingason, Gretarsson, Thorarinsson; Thorsteinsson, Johannesson, Haraldsson, Willumsson; A. Gudmundsson, Oskarsson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rúnarsson, Valdimarsson, Gunnarsson, Petersson Defenders: Sampsted, Ingason, Pálsson, Hermannsson, Bjarnason, Róbertsson, Þórhallsson, Grétarsson, Tomasson, Karlsson Midfielders: Sigurðsson, Haraldsson, Hlynsson, Jóhannesson, Sigurðsson, Guðmundsson, Gunnarsson, Þórsteinsson, Willumsson, Baldursson, Traustason, Finnsson, Guðmundsson, Þórðarson, Ellertsson, Þórarinsson, Thordarson, Willumsson, Ingason, Lúðvíksson Forwards: Guðmundsson, Óskarsson, Guðjohnsen, Finnbogason, Ingason, Anderson, Þorvaldsson, Svanþórsson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/09/17 Iceland 2-0 Ukraine World Championship Qual. UEFA 06/09/16 Ukraine 1-1 Iceland World Championship Qual. UEFA 08/09/99 Iceland 0-1 Ukraine European Championship, Qualification 31/03/99 Ukraine 1-1 Iceland European Championship, Qualification

