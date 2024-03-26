Ukraine vs Iceland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro 2024 play-off

With a spot in the Euro 2024 finals on the line, Ukraine and Iceland square off at the Stadion Miejski Wrocław on Tuesday, in the final of qualifying playoff Path B.
Sergiy Rebrov's troops managed a 2-1 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina to progress to the midweek showdown, while their Nordic counterparts pumped Israel 4-1 in their semi-final.
Ukraine vs Iceland kick-off time
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 26, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Tarczynski Arena
The UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match between Ukraine and Iceland will be played at the Tarczynski Arena in Wrocław, Poland.
It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in the United States (US).
How to watch Ukraine vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX+.
Team news & squads
Ukraine team news
While no Ukrainian players suffered injuries in the semi-final tie with Bosnia, Girona wing wizard Viktor Tsygankov was left out of the squad entirely due to injury and is unlikely to be fit for the match against Iceland, despite returning to training.
Ukraine possible XI: Lunin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Brazhko; Zubkov, Sudakov, Mudryk; Dovbyk
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lunin, Trubin, Bushchan, Riznyk
|Defenders:
|Zinchenko, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykhaylichenko, Talovierov, Konoplia, Bondar, Popov, Karavayev, Tymchyk, Svatok, Dubinchak, Grekh
|Midfielders:
|Mudryk, Malinovskyi, Tsygankov, Sudakov, Shaparenko, Zubkov, Stepanenko, Sydorchuk, Brazhko, Pikhalyonok, Nazaryna, Hutsuliak, Andritsa
|Forwards:
|Dovbyk, Yaremchuk, Sikan, Vanat
Iceland team news
Iceland picked up a double blow in their demolition job of Israel, where goalscorer Traustason and Blackburn Rovers winger Arnor Sigurdsson were both forced off through injury.
While Traustason should be cleared in time to feature here, Sigurdsson has been withdrawn from the squad and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, joining fellow winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (thigh) in the treatment room.
Iceland possible XI: Valdimarsson; Palsson, Ingason, Gretarsson, Thorarinsson; Thorsteinsson, Johannesson, Haraldsson, Willumsson; A. Gudmundsson, Oskarsson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rúnarsson, Valdimarsson, Gunnarsson, Petersson
|Defenders:
|Sampsted, Ingason, Pálsson, Hermannsson, Bjarnason, Róbertsson, Þórhallsson, Grétarsson, Tomasson, Karlsson
|Midfielders:
|Sigurðsson, Haraldsson, Hlynsson, Jóhannesson, Sigurðsson, Guðmundsson, Gunnarsson, Þórsteinsson, Willumsson, Baldursson, Traustason, Finnsson, Guðmundsson, Þórðarson, Ellertsson, Þórarinsson, Thordarson, Willumsson, Ingason, Lúðvíksson
|Forwards:
|Guðmundsson, Óskarsson, Guðjohnsen, Finnbogason, Ingason, Anderson, Þorvaldsson, Svanþórsson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|06/09/17
|Iceland 2-0 Ukraine
|World Championship Qual. UEFA
|06/09/16
|Ukraine 1-1 Iceland
|World Championship Qual. UEFA
|08/09/99
|Iceland 0-1 Ukraine
|European Championship, Qualification
|31/03/99
|Ukraine 1-1 Iceland
|European Championship, Qualification