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UEFA Super Cup
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How to get UEFA Super Cup 2026 tickets: PSG vs Aston Villa tickets, last-minute Salzburg prices and more

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You could be heading to Austria for one of the highlights of the European football calendar

The UEFA Super Cup, the annual showdown between the Champions League winners and the Europa League holders, takes place in Austria on August 12.

Twelve months ago, the Ligue 1 giants were taken the distance by Tottenham in the Super Cup. Nuno Mendes slotted home the winning penalty to send the PSG faithful delirious. It's English opponents once again for Luis Enrique's men this time, as Aston Villa arrive in Austria looking to build on their stunning 3-0 Europa League final win over Freiburg.

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on UEFA Super Cup tickets, including where to buy them, how much they cost and much more.

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup TicketsBook now

When is the UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa?

How to buy UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa tickets

The general public ticket application window for the UEFA Super Cup officially opened via the UEFA site on June 16. This initial phase ran until June 23, with 9,000 tickets allocated to neutral fans via a lottery system.

In terms of the clubs themselves, both were allocated 7,000 tickets each. Aston Villa's exclusive ticket window opened on June 25, and PSG distributed and coordinated the sale of theirs internally, during mid-to-late June too.

While official ticket applications for the general public and club-coordinated sales windows may have now closed, seats can still be secured via the UEFA Ticket Resale platform or verified secondary marketplaces, such as Ticombo.

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup TicketsBook now

How much do UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for the UEFA Super Cup ranged from €30 to €150, with the breakdown as follows:

  • Fans First (Club Allocations): €30
  • Category 3: €50
  • Category 2: €90
  • Category 1: €150
  • Accessibility Tickets: €30 (includes a complimentary companion seat)

Keep tabs on the clubs’ and UEFA's official ticket portals nearer the time, for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Where is the UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa being held?

Red Bull Arena (Salzburg)

Red Bull Arena (also known as Stadion Salzburg for UEFA club football events) is a football stadium in Wals-Siezenheim, a suburb of Salzburg. It was officially opened in 2003 and is the home ground of Austrian Bundesliga side, FC Red Bull Salzburg.

Although the official capacity of the Red Bull Arena is 30,188. the stadium’s configuration varies depending on the type of competition being played. Capacity for the UEFA Super Cup 2026 is due to be 28,500.

This may be the first time the venue is staging a major UEFA club final, but it did host all three of Greece's group games during Euro 2008. They were the defending European champions at the time.

Who are the recent UEFA Super Cup winners?

Year

Winners

Runners-Up

Score

2025

Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham Hotspur

4-3 (pens)

2024

Real Madrid

Atalanta

2-0

2023

Manchester City

Sevilla

5-4 (pens)

2022

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

2-0

2021

Chelsea

Villarreal

6-5 (pens)

2020

Bayern Munich

Sevilla

2-1 (aet)

2019

Liverpool

Chelsea

5-4 (pens)

2018

Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid

4-2 (aet)

2017

Real Madrid

Manchester United

2-1

2016

Real Madrid

Sevilla

3-2 (aet)

UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa Form

PSG

PSG - Form

FCB
D1-1
B29
W1-0
RCL
W0-2
PAR
L2-1
ARS
W1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AVL

AVL - Form

BUR
D2-2
LIV
W4-2
SCF
W0-3
MCI
W1-2
WAL
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa: Head-to-head record

PSG

Last 2 matches

AVL

1

Win

0

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
2/2

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa: Team news

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL

Manager

  • Luis Enrique


Frequently asked questions

The general public ticket application window for the UEFA Super Cup officially opened via the UEFA site on June 16. This initial phase ran until June 23, with 9,000 tickets allocated to neutral fans via a lottery system.

In terms of the clubs themselves, both were allocated 7,000 tickets each. Aston Villa's exclusive ticket window opened on June 25, and PSG distributed and coordinated the sale of theirs internally, at the end of June too.

While official ticket applications for the general public and club-coordinated sales windows may have now closed, seats can still be secured via the UEFA Ticket Resale platform or verified secondary marketplaces, such as Ticombo.

26 different clubs have lifted the UEFA Super Cup aloft since the inaugural staging of the event in 1973, but these are the most successful sides in the competition’s history, who've won it on multiple occasions:

No. of Trophies / Club(s)

6: Real Madrid

5: Barcelona & AC Milan

4: Liverpool

3: Atletico Madrid

2: Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Anderlecht, Valencia, Juventus

The UEFA Super Cup 2026, PSG vs Aston Villa, will kick-off at 9pm CET on Wednesday, August 12, at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

The UEFA Super Cup features a total prize money pool of €9 million, which is split between the two participating clubs based on their performance in the match. The winners take home €5 million (a €4 million participation fee plus a €1 million victory bonus) and the runners-up receive €4 million.

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