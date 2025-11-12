How to watch today’s UConn Huskies vs Loyola Chicago Ramblers NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The UConn Huskies will face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers to start the exciting NCAAW game on November 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Ramblers are 1-1 overall with a 1-0 away record, while the Huskies have a flawless 2-0 record, including 1-0 at home. UConn's offensive average of 89.0 points per game is superior to Loyola's 52.5, and their defensive average of 66.5 points per game is somewhat greater than Loyola's 55.0.

The Huskies shoot 50.3% from the field compared to the Ramblers' 35.0%. UConn outperforms Loyola on the boards, averaging 40.5 rebounds per game as opposed to Loyola's 28.5, and they distribute the ball well, averaging 18.5 assists per game as opposed to Loyola's mere 9.5.

UConn Huskies vs Loyola Chicago Ramblers: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies are set to face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in an epic NCAAW game on November 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Gampel Pavilion in Mansfield, Connecticut.

Date November 12, 2025, Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Gampel Pavilion Location Mansfield, Connecticut

How to watch UConn Huskies vs Loyola Chicago Ramblers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn Huskies and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers live on:

TV channel: trutv

trutv Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UConn Huskies team news

Azzi Fudd shoots 51.4% from the field and an amazing 100% from the free-throw line, leading the offense with 21.5 points per game.

Sarah Strong adds 4.5 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game, of which 0.5 are offensive and 8.5 are defensive.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers team news

Alex-Anne Bessette averages 20.0 points per game while shooting 38.5% from the field.

Clara Djoko produces 3.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game, 2.5 on offense and 3.5 on defense.

