How to get Turkiye vs France tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Turkey open their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign at home to France, before the two sides meet again in the return fixture in Bordeaux in November. Both matches form part of a demanding League A, Group A1 schedule that also includes Italy and Belgium, giving fans two chances to catch Les Bleus in action against a Turkey side determined to punch above their weight in the competition's top tier.

Let GOAL take you through everything you need to know about buying Turkey vs France tickets, including fixture dates, prices and where to buy.

When is Turkiye vs France UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Turkiye vs France takes place at the Kocaeli Stadium, with kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the date.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Kocaeli Stadium

Where to buy Turkey vs France tickets?

The most reliable way to secure tickets for both fixtures is through Ticombo. It lists a wide range of seating options for the opening game at Nef Stadium in Istanbul, as well as listings for the return leg at the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux in November.

Here is why Ticombo is worth checking for this pairing:

Access beyond official allocations – useful once federation members and season ticket holders have taken their share for either leg

Verified listings – tickets are sourced from a range of sellers, giving buyers a wider pool of inventory than official channels alone

No membership required – a reliable route to seats for fans without access to Turkish or French federation channels

Wide seat selection – from upper tier seats behind the goals to premium central seating at both venues

Hospitality options – available for fans wanting a more complete matchday experience, particularly for the visit of France

Given the profile of this fixture and France's global following, early booking is recommended for both legs, especially the Istanbul opener.

How much are Turkey vs France tickets?

Prices for both fixtures vary depending on seat location and how close to matchday you buy. Here is a rough guide to what to expect:

Cheapest seats (Istanbul): listings currently start from around $147 for the Nef Stadium opener, reflecting strong demand for a marquee visitor like France

Mid-range seats (Istanbul): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point

Premium & hospitality (Istanbul): available for fans wanting padded seating and a more complete matchday experience

Bordeaux return leg: pricing for the November fixture at the Matmut Atlantique will be confirmed closer to the match, with early interest already building around the stadium's own ticket alert list

As with any fixture involving one of Europe's leading nations, prices on the secondary market like Ticombo can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Everything you need to know about Turkey vs France

This pairing forms part of a tough League A, Group A1 campaign for both sides, alongside Italy and Belgium. The Istanbul leg on September 25 opens Turkey's campaign, while the Bordeaux return leg on November 15 could prove decisive for both nations' hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

A few things worth knowing about this pairing:

A tough group – Group A1 features three of Europe's most consistent top-flight nations alongside Turkey, making every point valuable

Home advantage in Istanbul – Turkey have a strong home record in recent competitive fixtures, and a vocal crowd adds an extra edge for visiting sides

Group stakes – results across both games will factor into qualification for the quarter-finals as well as promotion and relegation implications

For France, picking up points on the road in Istanbul before hosting the return leg in Bordeaux will be an important marker of their campaign.

Turkiye vs France UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Turkiye vs France Form

Turkiye head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five matches with one result unaccounted for in the available data. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win over the United States at the World Cup, a result that showed their attacking capability. They also beat Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly, but defeats to Paraguay (0-1) and Australia (0-2) during the World Cup group stage highlighted defensive vulnerabilities. Across their last five matches, Turkiye scored nine goals and conceded six.

France's last five matches produced three wins and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 4-6 loss to England in the World Cup semi-finals, a high-scoring tie that underlined both their attacking threat and defensive fragility. They beat Morocco 2-0 and Sweden 3-0 in earlier rounds, while a 1-0 win over Paraguay in the last 16 showed resilience. France scored ten goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Turkiye vs France: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, a European Championship qualification match played in October 2019. Before that, Turkiye beat France 2-0 in the reverse qualifier in June 2019, one of two wins for the home side across the four matches on record. France's most emphatic result in this fixture was a 4-0 win in a friendly in November 2000, when they were the visiting team.

Turkiye vs France Standings

In UEFA Nations League A Group 1, Turkiye currently sit fourth while France are second.