How to buy Tunisia World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Tunisia is preparing for its third consecutive World Cup appearance and seventh overall, bringing one of Africa's most disciplined and organized squads to the global stage.

After a historic victory over France in 2022, the Tunisian fans are more eager than ever to see if their team can finally break the group stage curse and reach the knockout rounds.

GOAL has all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how to find the cheapest tickets and where to buy them online.

What is Tunisia's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Monday, June 15 Tunisia vs Sweden Monterrey Stadium (Mexico) Tickets Saturday, June 20 Tunisia vs Japan Monterrey Stadium (Mexico) Tickets Thursday, June 25 Tunisia vs Netherlands Kansas City Stadium (USA) Tickets

Tunisia’s opener in Monterrey will set the tone. Following that, the match against Japan on June 20 is set to be a landmark moment as the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history.

The Eagles of Carthage will then fly to Kansas City for a massive showdown against the Netherlands, which could decide their fate in the tournament.

What to expect from Tunisia in 2026?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Where to buy Tunisia World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary source for all tickets is FIFA.com/tickets.

You must create a FIFA ID to participate in any official sales windows. FIFA also provides an official Resale Platform for fans who can no longer attend, allowing others to buy tickets at face value.

For fans who want more flexibility or missed the official windows, StubHub provides a secondary platform to buy tickets from other fans.

Tunisia World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Tickets are divided into four categories. Category 4 is the most affordable but is typically reserved for residents of the host nation.

International fans usually look at Category 3 for the best value.

Estimated price ranges for Group Stage matches are as below:

Category Location Estimated Price (USD) Supporter Entry Behind the goals (Designated fans) $60 Category 3 Upper tiers $140 - $185 Category 2 Corners and mid-upper tiers $380 - $430 Category 1 Sidelines (Lower tiers) $450 - $600

*Note: Prices are subject to dynamic changes based on demand and the specific venue.

How to get Tunisia hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Tunisia featuring premium tickets, gourmet food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations (USA, Mexico, and Canada).

For fans looking to travel in style, packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (Perfect for Tunisia's clashes in Monterrey or Kansas City).

Knockout Rounds: Round of 32 / Round of 16 / Bronze Final: Any 1 match.

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion.

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See Tunisia in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location, as they travel between Mexico and the United States.

Includes: All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match.

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion.

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice (e.g., Estadio Azteca or Mercedes-Benz Stadium).

Includes: 4-9 matches, depending on the chosen venue.

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion.

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?