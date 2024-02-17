Tottenham vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur will look to further cement their place in the Premier League's top four when they entertain Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs moved into the top four after a last-gasp victory over Brighton coupled with Aston Villa's loss to Manchester United. Another win here will not only further strengthen their hold on Champions League spots, but will also lift them to within two points of the title-chasing Arsenal.

Wolves, meanwhile, are coming off a frustrating home loss to Brentford, in which they dominated for long stretches but were unable to break through the Bees' formidable defence.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET/7 am PT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match will be available for the viewers to watch on Peacock TV. Fans unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Tottenham will be without the services of Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon on Saturday afternoon due to ongoing long-term injuries. Heung-Min Son returned from the Asia Cup to make an appearance off the bench last week against Brighton & Hove Albion, so should be in line for a start here.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Son, Maddison, Werner; Richarlison

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Sarr Forwards: Richarlison, Werner, Gil, Johnson

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha was forced off with a hamstring issue during the weekend defeat to Brentford, so his availability for the game against Tottenham is a major doubt. Hwang Hee-Chan was also absent with a calf injury last time out, but after participating in full training he is in line for a return this Saturday.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Neto; Cunha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Hodge, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao, Sarabia Forwards: Gonzalez, Neto, Cunha, Fraser

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/11/2023 Wolves 2-1 Tottenham Premier League 04/03/2023 Wolves 1-0 Tottenham Premier League 20/08/2022 Tottenham 1-0 Wolves Premier League 13/02/2022 Tottenham 0-2 Wolves Premier League 22/09/2021 Wolves 2-2 Tottenham League Cup

