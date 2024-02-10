Tottenham vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will take on Brighton in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Spurs will be looking to get into the top four - they are currently in fifth place after having played 23 games. Brighton, on the other hand, are nine points behind the team from London, in eighth.

Tottenham lost 4-2 to Brighton in their penultimate game of 2023 and will be looking to prevent handing them a double this season in the league. They have since lost only one out of their last six games.

Brighton suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat at the hands of Luton recently but that was their only loss in eight games. They will be confident of a double over Spurs in the Premier League this season. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Following South Korea and Mali's exits from the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations respectively, Tottenham can expect the return of captain Son Heung-min and former Brighton player Yves Bissouma for their upcoming clash against Brighton.

There's a possibility that Giovani Lo Celso's thigh issue might resolve in time for the Argentine to participate, but Ryan Sessegnon is expected to remain sidelined with a similar concern. Manor Solomon's recovery from knee surgery is ongoing.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Austin Defenders: Romero, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Brighton team news

Brighton, on the other hand, are set to welcome back Kaoru Mitoma, who has recuperated from an ankle injury and had featured in his team's last two Asian Cup matches. However, winger Simon Adingra is preparing to represent Ivory Coast in the AFCON final against Nigeria.

Knee injuries have ruled out Julio Enciso, Solly March, Joel Veltman, and James Milner from contention.

Brighton predicted XI: Verbruggen; Van Hecke, Igor, Dunk; Hinshelwood, Gross, Gilmour, Lamptey; Buonanotte, Pedro; Ferguson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Dahoud, Moder, Gross, Buonanotte, Lallana, Mitoma Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Mitoma

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/12/23 Brighton 4 - 2 Tottenham Premier League 08/04/23 Tottenham 2 - 1 Brighton Premier League 08/10/22 Brighton 0 - 1 Tottenham Premier League 16/04/22 Tottenham 0 - 1 Brighton Premier League 17/03/22 Brighton 0 - 2 Tottenham Premier League

Useful links