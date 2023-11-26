Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will meet in an early Premier League top-four six-pointer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Although the visitors begin this matchday on the fringes of the Champions League qualification zone, only one point separates them from fourth-placed Spurs.

Back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Wolves before the international break have seen Ange Postecoglou's side slip from the top of the Premier League table, albeit they are still just two points off top spot.

The Villans, meanwhile, have been on fine form, winning every home match this season. Unai Emery's side currently sit one point behind Spurs' coming into the weekend's action, and the Lions' got back on track with a 3-1 beating of Fulham before the international break.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 am EDT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It will kick off at 9:00 am EDT on Sunday, November 26, 2023, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on USA, Telemnundo, Sling TV and Fubo in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham's injury woes were made worse when Richarlison revealed he will undergo surgery to treat a chronic pelvic issue, joining Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), James Maddison (ankle), Alfie Whiteman (ankle), Ivan Perisic (knee), Micky van de Ven (hamstring) and Manor Solomon (knee) on the hosts' list of absentees, while Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma are both suspended.

Destiny Udogie is expected to return after serving his one-game ban. Giovani Lo Celso is set to deputise for Maddison, while Eric Dier and Ben Davies should retain their place at centre-back. Rodrigo Bentancur is in line to replace Bissouma after featuring for Uruguay during the international break.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sarr; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Austin Defenders: Dier, Phillips, Davies, Porro, Emerson, Udogie Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa captain John McGinn is in race against time to shake off his knock in time to play on Sunday after limping off in Scotland's recent Euro 2024 qualifier against Norway. Tyrone Mings (knee), Emiliano Buendia (knee), and Jacob Ramsey (ankle) are confirmed long-term absentees for Villa.

On the flip side, Villa boss Unai Emery could welcome both right-back Matty Cash and Diego Carlos back for the game, though the latter is unlikely to play here.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Bailey; Diaby, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby, Traore Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Head-to-Head Record

