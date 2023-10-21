Toronto vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Toronto and Orlando, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bottom-of-the-table Toronto FC will wrap up another disappointing MLS season when they host second seed Orlando City at BMO Field on Saturday.

With nothing to play for other than pride for weeks now, Toronto are really just looking forward to the off-season, and head into the final game of the regular season off the back of a six-match losing run, including a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of New York Red Bulls last time out.

Orlando City, meanwhile, travel North of the border aiming to build upon a three-game win streak going into the playoffs, having already locked in the second place in the Eastern Conference, and all of Major League Soccer combined table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toronto vs Orlando kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

How to watch Toronto vs Orlando online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Toronto team news

A number of Toronto FC players are missing the final MLS fixture of the year due to various injury concerns, including Raoul Petretta, Deandre Kerr, Brandon Servania, Sigurd Rosted, Lorenzo Insigne, Adama Diomande, Themi Antonoglou, Greg Ranjitsing, Sean Johnson, and Latif Blessing.

Sean Johnson suffered a broken hand in training, and will be out for two months. Franco Ibarra's loan term has ended, so he's left the club, while defender Michael Bradley has announced his retirement and will play his last professional match here.

Toronto possible XI: Gavran; O'Neill, Bradley, Mabika, Marshall-Rutty; Gutierrez, Osorio, Vazquez, Coello; Owusu, Mailula

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Gavran

Defenders: Rosted, Mabika, O'Neill, Petretta, Antonoglou, Franklin, Marshall-Rutty, Bradley Midfielders: Ibarra, Coello, Osorio, Vazquez, Gutierrez Forwards: Bernardeschi, Kerr, Owusu, Mbongue, Sapong, Mailula

Orlando team news

Orlando will be without the services of two players for this encounter as Favian Loyola has been ruled out with an arm injury, while Adam Grinwis is unlikely to feature because of a left thigh issue.

Head coach Oscar Pareja will most likely want to get the starters some rest, and get some vital minutes under the belts of the backups heading into the playoffs. Fringe stars Felipe Martins, Ramiro Enrique, Michael Halliday, Kyle Smith, Antonio Carlos, and Rodrigo Schlegel will all be vying for starts here.

Orlando City possible XI: Stajduhar; Halliday, Carlos, Schlegel, Santos; Araujo, F. Martins; Torres, Pereyra, Angulo; Enrique

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Stajduhar Defenders: Porhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos, Halliday, Petrasso, Smith, Carlos Midfielders: Araujo, Cartagena, Pereyra, Urso, F. Martins Forwards: McGuire, Angulo, Torres, Enrique, Ojeda, González

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5/7/23 Orlando 4-0 Toronto MLS 18/9/22 Orlando 4-0 Toronto MLS 15/5/22 Toronto 0 -1 Orlando MLS 18/7/21 Toronto 1-1 Orlando MLS 20/6/21 Toronto 2-3 Orlando MLS

