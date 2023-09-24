Torino vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday’s Serie A action rounds off with a tasty-looking clash between Torino and Roma at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

After a slow start to the season that saw them collect just one point from their opening three matches before the September international break, Roma’s recovery is in full swing following a brilliant week. Jose Mourinho’s side first thrashed Empoli 7-0 last week as Romelu Lukaku scored on his debut.

The Belgian was back among the goals in midweek, firing the winner in a 2-1 win over Sheriff Tiraspol. They now have the chance to continue their turnaround against Torino on Sunday.

As for the hosts, they started this season in equally underwhelming fashion, but have steadily began to turn their form around in these embryonic stages of the campaign.

After collecting just a point and scoring just one goal in their opening two matches against AC Milan and newcomers Cagliari, they have since enjoyed back-to-back wins against Genoa and Salernitana to move into the top-half of the table.

Torino vs Roma kick-off time

Date: September 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm EDT Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

The Serie A game between Torino and Roma will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Kick-off is at 2:45pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Torino vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

Torino boss Ivan Juric is dealing with three injury issues for this weekend, with Mergim Vojvoda, Koffi Djidji, and Ivan Ilic all still in the treatment room with injuries.

Winger Nemanja Radonjic has been in fine scoring form for Torino this season, scoring three goals in his past two Serie A games, as much as he had in his previous 30 club appearances. He'll be one to keep an eye on this weekend.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Schuurs, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Ilic, Ricci, Lazaro; Vlasic, Radonjic; Zapata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Gemello Defenders: Schuurs, Buongiorno, Rodriguez, Lazaro, Antolini, Soppy Midfielders: Bellanova, Ilic, Ricci, Vlasic, Tameze, Linetty, Gineitis Forwards: Radonjic, Zapata, Seck, Sanabria, Pellegri , Karamoh

Roma team news

Roma look set to be without the services of injury-prone midfielder Renato Sanches, who went off injured against Sheriff Tiraspol in midweek with a thigh issue and could be out for at least 2-4 weeks. Tammy Abraham and Marash Kumbulla remain out, while Chris Smalling and Lorenzo Pellegrini will face late fitness tests for their availability.

Paulo Dybala came off the bench against Sheriff, meaning the Argentine forward will probably regain his place in the frontline alongside Andrea Belotti. He put on a show against Empoli last weekend, firing home an early spot-kick before scoring a sensational solo goal.

Roma possible XI: Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Kristensen, Paredes, Cristante, Aouar, Spinazzola; Dybala, Belotti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp, Kristensen Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanchez, Aouar, Bove Forwards: El Shaarawy, Solbakken, Belotti, Lukaku, Dybala

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8/4/23 Torino 0-1 AS Roma Italy Serie A 13/11/22 AS Roma 1-1 Torino Italy Serie A 20/5/22 Torino 0-3 AS Roma Italy Serie A 28/11/21 AS Roma 0-1 Torino Italy Serie A 18/4/21 Torino 3-1 AS Roma Italy Serie A

