Torino vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will try to get their season back on track when they make the trip to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino to face Torino in Serie A action on Sunday.

The ailing Scudetto holders' pursuit of a top-four spot took yet another hit as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to mid-table Monza in their most recent Serie A clash last Friday.

They also exited the Coppa Italia and were then beaten 2-0 by AS Roma just before Christmas, and they sit as low as eighth, only four points above their hosts in the standings just shy of Serie A's halfway stage.

Torino, meanwhile, come into this home clash off the back of a late 1-0 at Fiorentina last time out in Serie A. However, the defeat in Florence was their first loss in the last five Serie A games, an impressive run that featured home wins over Atalanta and Empoli plus draws against Udinese and Frosinone.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Torino vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am EDT Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

The Serie A match between Torino and SSC Napoli will be played at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy. It will kick off at 9 am EDT on Sunday, January 7, 2023, in the United States (US).

How to watch Torino vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

Torino midfielder Karol Linetty has been struggling with a muscle injury in recent weeks but was deemed fit enough to make a substitute appearance in his side's 1-0 defeat to Fiorentina last time out.

Defender Ange Caumenan N'Guessan is sidelined until January with a thigh injury, while Perr Schuurs could miss the remainder of the season due to a severe ACL injury.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Tameze, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Ricci, Ilic, Vojvoda; Vlasic; Zapata, Sanabria.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello

Defenders: Schuurs, Zima, Rodriguez, N'Guessan Midfielders: Ricci, Tameze, Ilic, Linetty, Gineitis, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vlasic Forwards: Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Radonjic, Karamoh, Seck

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli boss Walter Mazzarri could be forced to shuffle his pack on Sunday afternoon when his squad will be shorn of several stars: midfield enforcer Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and talismanic striker Victor Osimhen, with the duo out representing their national teams at the 2023 AFCON.

Holding midfielder Stanislav Lobotka broke a rib and Brazilian centre-back Natan sustained a dislocated shoulder against Roma, but the former started the Monza game, and should be fine for this one. Furthermore, Mathias Olivera (knee), Alex Meret (hamstring), and Matteo Politano (muscle) remain sidelined with respective injury concerns.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Jesus, Rrahmani, Rui; Anguissa, Cajuste, Zielinski; Raspadori, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Elmas, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Politano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/03/23 Torino 0-4 Napoli Serie A 01/10/22 Napoli 3-1 Torino Serie A 07/05/22 Torino 0-1 Napoli Serie A 17/10/21 Napoli 1-0 Torino Serie A 26/04/21 Torino 0-2 Napoli Serie A

Useful links