Toluca vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca host CONCACAF Champions League winners Club Leon in matchday five of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura phase this Saturday evening.

The hosts saw their three-game unbeaten streak snapped in midweek, with Chivas coming out on top in a 3-2 thriller at Akron Stadium. The Red Devils pegged back the Rayadas twice in quick responses through goals from Marcel Ruiz and Brian Garcia but were ultimately undone by Richard Martin's 81st-minute match-winner.

As for Club Leon, they could only manage a 2-2 draw against second-from-bottom Mazatlan away from home, with the result leaving them in 11th place with four points, one behind their upcoming opponents, albeit having played a game less.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toluca vs Leon kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Liga MX game will be played at the Estadio Nemesio Diez on Saturday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Toluca vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Universo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

Toluca have no fresh injury concerns from their last game, meaning Isaias Violante (leg) is the only long-term injury absentee.

Toluca predicted XI: Volpi; Mora, Huerta, Pereira, Baeza; Ruiz, Araujo; Orrantia, Dominguez, Lopez; Meneses

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Huerta, Pereira, Isais, García, Orrantia, Mora, Piñuelas, Villegas Maciel Midfielders: Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Belmonte, Baeza, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Raul, Vega, Morales, Abreu, López, Gamboa

Leon team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Club Leon camp ahead of this vital encounter and they will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in Liga MX to three games here.

Upfront, Uruguayan forward Nicolas Lopez will partner Federico Vinas, who was the team's top scorer in the Apertura with six goals and has already found the back of the net three times this Clausura season.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Tesillo, Bellon, Frias; Moreno, Ambriz, Rodriguez, Fernandez, Mena; Lopez, Vinas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco, Garcia Defenders: Tesillo, Moreno, Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, O. Rodriguez, Bellon, Villa Midfielders: Ambriz, Romero, I. Rodriguez, Fernandez, Sanchez, Mena, E. Hernandez, Ramirez Forwards: Lopez, Vinas, Alvarado, Rubio, Santos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 22/10/23 Club León 1-1 Toluca Liga MX, Apertura 29/01/23 Toluca 0-0 Club León Liga MX, Clausura 27/07/22 Club León 0-1 Toluca Liga MX, Apertura 02/05/22 Club León 4-4 Toluca Liga MX, Clausura 31/10/21 Toluca 0-0 Club León Liga MX, Apertura

Useful links