Tolima vs America de Cali: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Tolima and America de Cali will be looking to build on their matchday two victories in the Colombia Primera A when they square off on Wednesday night.

The hosts bounced back from their 2-1 opening-day loss at home to Fortaleza with an impressive 4-1 thumping of Pasto last time out. The Scarlets, meanwhile, dispatched Atletico Nacional 4-1 at Estadio Olimpico Pascual last weekend.

Tolima vs America de Cali kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT Venue: Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro

The match will be played at the Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro in Ibaque, Tolima, Colombia, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Kick-off is slated for 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT for fans in the US.

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tolima team news

Yeison Guzman, Brayan Gil and Lucas Gonzalez all got on the scoresheet in Tolima's 4-1 victory over Pasto. Due to the quick turnaround between the two games, expect manager David González to shuffle his pack slightly to keep things fresh on the pitch.

Striker Lucas Gonzalez will be pushing for a place in the starting lineup here after coming off the bench to good effect last time out.

Tolima predicted XI: Chaverra; Hurtado, Quinones, Haydar; Angulo; Nieto, Guzman, Riascos; Lucumi, Gonzalez, Perez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, Cuesta, Chaverra, Balanta Defenders: Haydar, Hernández, Torres, Quiñones, Angulo, Riascos, Hurtado, Angulo, Rosales Midfielders: Guzmán, García, Sosa, Lucumí, Rovira, Castro, Boné, Nieto, Miranda, Esparragoza, Trujillo, Pérez, Mosquera Forwards: Herazo, Gil, González, Carabalí

America de Cali team news

America de Cali have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip to face Tolima this midweek. Luis Paz and Jader Quinones have formed a strong partnership in central midfield in the last two games and the duo should retain their places in the first XI, while Ever Valencia will be pushing to start in the number 10 role after scoring as a substitute last time out.

America de Cali predicted XI: Graterol; Bocanegra, García, Velasco, Cardona; Paz, Barrios, Mena; Quiñónes, Ramos, López

Position Players Goalkeepers: Graterol, Soto, Múnera, Quintero Defenders: Sauro, Palacios, Castrillón, Mina, García, Velasco, Hernández, Bocanegra, Valencia, Mosquera Midfielders: Barrios, Ibarbo, Cardona, Sánchez, Rivera, Barrios, Paz, Zapata, Mena, Sarmiento, Leys, Nazarith, Escobar, Quiñónes Forwards: Holgado, Ramos, Valencia, López

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/07/23 América de Cali 1-0 Deportes Tolima Primera A, Clausura 27/01/23 Deportes Tolima 2-1 América de Cali Primera A, Apertura 22/09/22 América de Cali 0-0 Deportes Tolima Primera A, Clausura 28/03/22 Deportes Tolima 1-0 América de Cali Primera A, Apertura 13/12/21 América de Cali 0-1 Deportes Tolima Primera A, Clausura

