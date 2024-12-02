How to watch today’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Los Angeles Lakers to start a thrilling NBA battle on December 02, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a record of 12-8 overall and 5-5 on the road. The Minnesota Timberwolves have a record of 9-10 overall and 6-4 at home.

The Timberwolves score 111.2 points per game, while the Lakers score 114 points per game, which is a bit more.

Minnesota beats Los Angeles slightly in terms of rebounds, with 41.7 per game in contrast to 40.6 per game for Los Angeles.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in an electrifying NBA action on December 02, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date December 02, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards averages 27.7 points per game for the Timberwolves, shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 80.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Rudy Gobert is a significant paint presence with 11.2 rebounds each game, which involves 3.4 offensively and 7.7 defensively.

Mike Conley runs the offense proficiently in 26 minutes with 4.6 assists and 1.4 turnovers.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Joe Ingles Soleus injury Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Anthony Davis is a dominant figure for the Lakers, scoring 28.6 points and 11.5 rebounds on 55.2% shooting.

LeBron James has 9.4 assists each game over 35.2 minutes, but his 4.0 turnovers show the downside of his heavy use.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, D'Angelo Russell Illness Out PF, Jarred Vanderbilt Foot injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The Timberwolves and the Lakers have split their last five meetings, with each team coming out on top. The Timberwolves have a slight 3-2 lead due to a big 124-107 win on the 5th of October 2024, in the preseason and an important 127-117 win at the end of last season.

On the other hand, the Lakers won the most recent game on the 23rd of October 2024, with a strong 110–103 showing that they can close games well. Minnesota's success depends a lot on its defense and ability to get back balls.

The Lakers, on the other hand, depend on Anthony Davis along with LeBron James to score a lot of points. Given how close the margins were in their last few games and how they are performing now, this matchup is going to be another fierce fight, with big performances from leaders and key players possibly deciding the winner.

Date Results Oct 23, 2024 Lakers 110-103 Timberwolves Oct 05, 2024 Timberwolves 124-107 Lakers Apr 08, 2024 Timberwolves 127-117 Lakers Mar 11, 2024 Lakers 120-109 Timberwolves Dec 31, 2023 Timberwolves 108-106 Lakers

