How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Liga MX champions Tigres UANL will make the trip to face Tijuana on Wednesday night, knowing a win is all that matters as the Felinos remain hot on the heels of league leaders Club America.

Robert Siboldi's side currently sit second in the table through 14 of 17 rounds of the Apertura, five points adrift of the Aguilas. The visitors extended their Liga MX unbeaten streak to six games at the weekend thanks to an impressive 4-0 rout of Chivas Guadalajara in their last league match, while they also defeated 17th-placed Cruz Azul 2-1 at home on September 22.

As for the hosts, Club Tijuana have managed to get into the classification zone after some positive results in recent weeks, they are still unable to find the consistency needed to guarantee their place in the top 10.

While their overall league form remains hit-and-miss, Tijuana have been a force to be reckoned with in front of their supporters, winning five of their last six games in La Perrera, including a 2-0 victory over Atlas last time out.

Tijuana vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:06 pm ET/ 8:06 pm PT Venue: Estadio Caliente

Club Tijuana will host Tigres UANL at the Estadio Caliente, with kick-off scheduled at 11:06 pm ET / 8:06 pm PT.

How to watch Tijuana vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through ViX+.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Tijuana have no injury concerns ahead of the visit of runners-up Tigres UANL with all players available for selection. Having scored 9 goals from 13 Liga MX appearances this season, Paraguayan striker Carlos Gonzalez is the club's highest goal-scorer, and is expected to spearhead the line for the Xolos here.

Tijuana Predicted XI:Rodriguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Diaz, Vega; Armenta; Blanco, Madrigal, Rodriguez, Martinez; Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Tigres team news

In a big injury boost for Tigres, midfielder Diego Reyes recovered from a broken hand to make a substitute appearance against Chivas last weekend. However, Miguel Ortega (shoulder) and David Ayala (broken knee cap) remain ruled out for this game due to respective injuries.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Samir, Pizarro, Angulo; Gorriaran, Vigon; Quinones, Cordova, Lainez; Ibanez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez Defenders: Samir, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones, Reyes Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/1/23 Tijuana 1-1 Tigres Liga MX Clausura 18/7/22 Tigres 1-0 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura 4/4/22 Tigres 2-0 Tijuana Liga MX Clausura 26/7/21 Tijuana 1-2 Tigres Liga MX Apertura 22/2/21 Tijuana 0-0 Tigres Liga MX Clausura

