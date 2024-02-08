Tijuana vs Queretaro: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Club Tijuana will take on Queretaro in Liga MX action at Estadio Caliente on Friday, with the two teams struggling at the bottom end of the table.
With two draws and three losses in the opening five Liga MX games, Club Tijuana is having an abysmal 2023/24 Clausura campaign. They fell to a dramatic 3-2 defeat against Pachuca at Estadio Hidalgo and will look to pick themselves up from the knock here.
Queretaro also lost their last Liga MX game, suffering a 3-1 loss to Cruz Azul at Estadio Corregidora, leaving the visitors in 15th place with three points from five games, just one point and one place above their Friday's opponents.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Tijuana vs Queretaro FC kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, February 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Caliente
Tijuana will host Queretaro at the illustrious Estadio Caliente with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US
How to watch Tijuana vs Queretaro FC online - TV channels & live streams
The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo TV and TUDN in the US. Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Tijuana team news
The home side is relatively free from injuries with Diego Barbosa (unknown) the only player unavailable for selection.
Carlos Gonzalez was in scintillating form in front of goal for Tijuana during the Apertura phase, scoring nine goals in 16 games, but he has only scored twice in five outings in the 2024 Clausura so far.
Tijuana predicted XI: Corona; Gomez, Fernandez, Parra, Blanco; Rivera, Corona; Rodriguez, Contreras, Gonzalez; Murillo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz
|Defenders:
|Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza
|Midfielders:
|Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini
Queretaro FC team news
Queretaro have no fresh injury concerns from their last game, but long-term absentees Guillermo Allison (thigh) and Jonathan Perlaza (knee) remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Queretaro FC predicted XI: Mendez; Manzanarez, Gularte, Barbieri, Orozco; Barrera, Lertora, Escamilla; Sosa, Sierra, Batista
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tapia, Allison
|Defenders:
|Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco
|Midfielders:
|Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia, Sierra
|Forwards:
|Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|22/10/23
|Queretaro 1-0 Tijuana
|Mexico Liga MX
|31/07/23
|Tijuana 0-1 Queretaro
|Leagues Cup
|08/04/23
|Tijuana 1-2 Queretaro
|Mexico Clausura
|20/08/22
|Queretaro 2-0 Tijuana
|Mexico Apertura
|25/04/22
|Tijuana 2-2 Queretaro
|Mexico Clausura