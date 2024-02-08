Tijuana vs Queretaro: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Tijuana will take on Queretaro in Liga MX action at Estadio Caliente on Friday, with the two teams struggling at the bottom end of the table.

With two draws and three losses in the opening five Liga MX games, Club Tijuana is having an abysmal 2023/24 Clausura campaign. They fell to a dramatic 3-2 defeat against Pachuca at Estadio Hidalgo and will look to pick themselves up from the knock here.

Queretaro also lost their last Liga MX game, suffering a 3-1 loss to Cruz Azul at Estadio Corregidora, leaving the visitors in 15th place with three points from five games, just one point and one place above their Friday's opponents.

Tijuana vs Queretaro FC kick-off time

Date: Friday, February 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Caliente

Tijuana will host Queretaro at the illustrious Estadio Caliente with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US

How to watch Tijuana vs Queretaro FC online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo TV and TUDN in the US. Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

The home side is relatively free from injuries with Diego Barbosa (unknown) the only player unavailable for selection.

Carlos Gonzalez was in scintillating form in front of goal for Tijuana during the Apertura phase, scoring nine goals in 16 games, but he has only scored twice in five outings in the 2024 Clausura so far.

Tijuana predicted XI: Corona; Gomez, Fernandez, Parra, Blanco; Rivera, Corona; Rodriguez, Contreras, Gonzalez; Murillo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Queretaro FC team news

Queretaro have no fresh injury concerns from their last game, but long-term absentees Guillermo Allison (thigh) and Jonathan Perlaza (knee) remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Queretaro FC predicted XI: Mendez; Manzanarez, Gularte, Barbieri, Orozco; Barrera, Lertora, Escamilla; Sosa, Sierra, Batista

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison Defenders: Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco Midfielders: Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia, Sierra Forwards: Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/10/23 Queretaro 1-0 Tijuana Mexico Liga MX 31/07/23 Tijuana 0-1 Queretaro Leagues Cup 08/04/23 Tijuana 1-2 Queretaro Mexico Clausura 20/08/22 Queretaro 2-0 Tijuana Mexico Apertura 25/04/22 Tijuana 2-2 Queretaro Mexico Clausura

