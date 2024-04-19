Tijuana vs Puebla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The bottom two sides in the Liga MX table will square off on Friday, as Tijuana welcome Puebla to the Estadio Caliente.

After finishing in 13th place in the Apertura, Tijuana have had to endure yet another dismal campaign in the Clausura, finding themselves all but condemned to a bottom-three finish after 15 games with just 11 points on the board.

Meanwhile, for Puebla, this is a side that cannot catch a break as they currently sit at the bottom of the Clausura table with just one win to their name all season long. Last weekend saw Los Camoteros lose 1-0 to Cruz Azul. With the defeat the club has now suffered nine losses in their last ten matches played.

Tijuana vs Puebla kick-off time

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:10 am ET/ 8:10 am PT Venue: Estadio Caliente

The Liga MX match between Tijuana and Puebla will be played at the Estadio Caliente Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, with kick-off set at 11:10 am ET/ 8:10 am PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Tijuana vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ViX+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

The hosts will be unable to call upon the services of Chilean international Nicolás Díaz, who remains sidelined due to an unknown issue. Head coach Miguel Herrera will be hoping to get the rest of the squad fully ready and raring to go in this game as they look to wave farewell to the 2024 Clausura season in a respectable manner.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Contreras, Gomez, Fernandez, Balanta; Montoya, Armenta; Blanco, Rivera, Alvarez; Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Puebla team news

Puebla midfielder Facundo Waller is expected to return in late April because of a knee injury, while winger Daniel Alvarez has also been listed as doubtful for Friday night's clash.

Puebla possible XI: Rodriguez; Gustavo, Pereira, Orona, Angulo; Lopez, Diaz, De Buen; Garcia, Robles, Ormeno.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez Defenders: Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona Midfielders: Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez Forwards: Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Score 02/09/23 Club Puebla 0-1 Club Tijuana Liga MX, Apertura 30/04/23 Club Puebla 5-2 Club Tijuana Liga MX, Clausura 13/08/22 Club Tijuana 3-3 Club Puebla Liga MX, Apertura 29/01/22 Club Puebla 3-1 Club Tijuana Liga MX, Clausura 18/08/21 Club Tijuana 1-1 Club Puebla Liga MX, Apertura

