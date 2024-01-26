Tijuana vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana and Chivas will look for their first victory of the season when they lock horns at Estadio Caliente as Liga MX Clausura 2024 matchday three action continues on Friday night.

The Xolos arrive low on confidence after collecting just a point from their opening two games. They couldn't make chances count against a second-string Club America side in their Liga MX opener at home and rightfully got pipped 0-2 before playing out a meek 0-0 draw against Atlas last time out.

The Goats are in the same boat with just a point to their name after two games, but head coach Fernando Gago was pleased with his debut in charge as his side showed courage and scored a last-gasp equalizer against Santos Laguna.

They then fell to a narrow 1-0 loss to Tigres UANL in a tightly contested game, but they will fancy themselves against the Xolos, who finished as low as 13th in the Apertura phase.

Tijuana vs Chivas kick-off time

Date: Friday, January 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET Venue: Estadio Caliente

Tijuana will welcome Chivas at the Estadio Caliente on Friday, January 26, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Tijuana vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX fixture between Tijuana and Chivas will be available to watch on ViX+, which can be streamed through Sling TV. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

The visitors are free from injuries with all players available for selection. Carlos Gonzalez was in excellent form in front of goal for Tijuana in the Apertura phase, scoring nine goals in 16 games, but the Paraguayan has yet to open his account for the Clausura season here.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Diaz, Contreras; Rivera; Rodriguez, Madrigal, Castaneda, Martinez; Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Corona, Rodríguez, Díaz Defenders: Díaz, Gómez, Balanta, Barbosa, Rak, Fernández, Parra, Mejía, Godinez Midfielders: Alvarez, Valenzuela, Rodríguez, Rivera, Blanco, Ortíz, Castañeda, Martínez, Corona, Armenta, Madrigal, Contreras, Tona Forwards: Gonzalez, Castillo, Zúñiga, Hernandez

Chivas team news

In an attempt to put themselves back towards the top, Chivas have been very active in the transfer market over the mid-season break. They pulled one of the biggest surprises of the winter transfer window after completing the signing of Cade Cowell from MLS side San Jose Earthquakes.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has also made a comeback to Mexican soccer and joined his boyhood team. One of the things Fernando Gago's team have been lacking the most in the opening two games is a threat in and around the opposition penalty area, something that Chicharito can potentially solve, although his return to the pitch is still a long way off, as he is recovering from an injury.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Sanchez, Sepulveda, Orozco, Chavez; Guzman, Gutierrez, Beltran; Alvarado, Macias, Perez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, Sanchez, Chavez, Sepulveda, Orozco, Briseno, Castillo Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Gutierrez, Beltran, R. Gonzalez, Torres Forwards: Macias, Cowell, Cisneros, Alvarado, Padilla, A. Gonzalez, Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/08/2023 Chivas Guadalajara 1-0 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura 16/02/2023 Chivas Guadalajara 2-1 Tijuana Liga MX Clausura 08/09/2022 Tijuana 1-2 Chivas Guadalajara Liga MX Apertura 20/04/2022 Chivas Guadalajara 2-1 Tijuana Liga MX Clausura 21/10/2021 Tijuana 0-0 Chivas Guadalajara Liga MX Apertura

