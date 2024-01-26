This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Tijuana vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Abhinav Sharma
Liga MX
Estadio Jalisco
Tijuana vs CD GuadalajaraLiga MXTijuanaCD Guadalajara

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana and Chivas will look for their first victory of the season when they lock horns at Estadio Caliente as Liga MX Clausura 2024 matchday three action continues on Friday night.

The Xolos arrive low on confidence after collecting just a point from their opening two games. They couldn't make chances count against a second-string Club America side in their Liga MX opener at home and rightfully got pipped 0-2 before playing out a meek 0-0 draw against Atlas last time out.

The Goats are in the same boat with just a point to their name after two games, but head coach Fernando Gago was pleased with his debut in charge as his side showed courage and scored a last-gasp equalizer against Santos Laguna.

They then fell to a narrow 1-0 loss to Tigres UANL in a tightly contested game, but they will fancy themselves against the Xolos, who finished as low as 13th in the Apertura phase.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Tijuana vs Chivas kick-off time

Date:Friday, January 26, 2024
Kick-off time:10:00 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Caliente

Tijuana will welcome Chivas at the Estadio Caliente on Friday, January 26, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Tijuana vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

ViX+Watch here

In the US, the Liga MX fixture between Tijuana and Chivas will be available to watch on ViX+, which can be streamed through Sling TV. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

The visitors are free from injuries with all players available for selection. Carlos Gonzalez was in excellent form in front of goal for Tijuana in the Apertura phase, scoring nine goals in 16 games, but the Paraguayan has yet to open his account for the Clausura season here.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Diaz, Contreras; Rivera; Rodriguez, Madrigal, Castaneda, Martinez; Gonzalez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Corona, Rodríguez, Díaz
Defenders:Díaz, Gómez, Balanta, Barbosa, Rak, Fernández, Parra, Mejía, Godinez
Midfielders:Alvarez, Valenzuela, Rodríguez, Rivera, Blanco, Ortíz, Castañeda, Martínez, Corona, Armenta, Madrigal, Contreras, Tona
Forwards:Gonzalez, Castillo, Zúñiga, Hernandez

Chivas team news

In an attempt to put themselves back towards the top, Chivas have been very active in the transfer market over the mid-season break. They pulled one of the biggest surprises of the winter transfer window after completing the signing of Cade Cowell from MLS side San Jose Earthquakes.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has also made a comeback to Mexican soccer and joined his boyhood team. One of the things Fernando Gago's team have been lacking the most in the opening two games is a threat in and around the opposition penalty area, something that Chicharito can potentially solve, although his return to the pitch is still a long way off, as he is recovering from an injury.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Sanchez, Sepulveda, Orozco, Chavez; Guzman, Gutierrez, Beltran; Alvarado, Macias, Perez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Whalley, Rangel
Defenders:Mozo, Sanchez, Chavez, Sepulveda, Orozco, Briseno, Castillo
Midfielders:Guzman, Perez, Gutierrez, Beltran, R. Gonzalez, Torres
Forwards:Macias, Cowell, Cisneros, Alvarado, Padilla, A. Gonzalez, Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
23/08/2023Chivas Guadalajara 1-0 TijuanaLiga MX Apertura
16/02/2023Chivas Guadalajara 2-1 TijuanaLiga MX Clausura
08/09/2022Tijuana 1-2 Chivas GuadalajaraLiga MX Apertura
20/04/2022Chivas Guadalajara 2-1 TijuanaLiga MX Clausura
21/10/2021Tijuana 0-0 Chivas GuadalajaraLiga MX Apertura

Useful links

