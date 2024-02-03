Tigres vs Pumas UNAM: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres UANL are set to welcome Pumas UNAM to Estadio Universitario for Saturday night's Liga MX encounter.

Tigres UANL kept their unbeaten run alive after securing a valuable point against Queretaro following a 1-1 draw last time out.

With one draw and three victories in their Clausura campaign, the Tigers have been admirable this season, with no hangover from their Apertura final defeat to Club America. They currently sit third in Liga MX standings, level on points with toppers Rayados and high-flying Eagles.

Fifth-placed Pumas, meanwhile, have bounced back from a hefty 3-1 defeat against San Luis on matchday two by scooping four points from their next two games, playing out a 2-2 thrilling draw against Necaxa last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Club Universidad Nacional kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Universitario

The Liga MX match between Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM will be played at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo León, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:05 pm ET on Saturday, February 3, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tigres vs Club Universidad Nacional online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres striker André-Pierre Gignac missed his team's last two games in the Clausura 2024 season due to sickness, but he should be back leading the line here. Gignac leads Liga MX's goalscoring charts, with 11 goals scored throughout this entire campaign.

Tigres predicted XI: Guzman (GK), Lainez, Angulo, Samir, Pizarro, Garza, Gorriaran, Carioca, Brunetta, Ibanez, Gignac

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas secured the services of Rogelio Funes Mori ahead of the Clausura 2024 season. The striker had become injury-prone at his former club Monterrey last term, and that trend has continued at his new club.

This season, he made only two appearances for Pumas, playing only 45 minutes in each outing, and has yet to score for his new side. The search for a goal will continue as Mori is expected to be out until March due to a chest issue.

Pumas UNAM predicted XI: Moreno (GK), Aceves, Barreto, Cabral, Aburto, Sanchez, Pedraza, Idrissi, Gutierrez, Casiano & Rondon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Alcala Defenders: Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Aldrete, Ergas, Bennevendo, Galindo Midfielders: Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, del Prete, Caicedo, Meritão, Trigos, Molina, Rivas, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón Forwards: Funes Mori, Martínez, Tabó

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Score 11/12/23 Tigres UANL 1-1 Pumas Mexico Liga MX 08/12/23 Pumas 0-0 Tigres UANL Mexico Liga MX 08/12/23 Pumas 0-1 Tigres UANL Mexico Liga MX 07/12/23 Tigres UANL 0-0 Pumas Mexico Liga MX 28/08/23 Pumas 2-1 Tigres UANL Mexico Liga MX

