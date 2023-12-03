Tigres vs Puebla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning champions Tigres UANL will host Puebla at the Estadio Universitario in Leon on Sunday in the second leg of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura quarter-final. The teams reconvene on the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw in Puebla City, but only one can now potentially progress to the last-four.

Third-seeded Tigres entered the tie as the slight favorites, but sixth-seeded Puebla's positive momentum was evident in the first-leg, and they are quite capable of pulling off an upset by knocking out the hosts on Sunday at El Volcán.

Tigres vs Puebla kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:10 pm ET/ 8:10 pm CT/ 6:10 pm PT Venue: Estadio Universitario

The Liga MX quarterfinal second-leg encounter between Tigres and Puebla will be played at Estadio Universitario in Leon, Mexico. It will kick off at 9:10 pm ET/ 8:10 pm CT/ 6:10 pm PT on Sunday, December 3, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Tigres vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Univision, and TUDN.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

It's safe to say, that Tigres absolutely dominated the first-leg at Estadio Cuauhtemoc, managing to produce 17 shots at target, seven on target, and had a whopping 57.0% possession. With no fresh injury concerns to deal with from the midweek, head coach Robert Siboldi is likely to stick with the same XI here.

Their offense will once again be led by veteran striker André-Pierre Gignac, who scored nine goals and four assists in 14 games during the Apertura campaign.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Pizarro, Samir, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Quinones, Cordova, Lainez; Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez Defenders: Samir, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Puebla team news

Club Puebla are among the underdogs in this season’s playoff despite pulling off a fair few upsets in the regular season. With only 43% possession and five shots on target, perhaps Puebla didn’t deserve to snatch a draw in the first-leg, but they have shown to be a prolific counter-offensive side.

The Puebla attacking department will be headed by 28-year-old striker Guillermo Martinez, who has scored eleven goals in 17 appearances this season. He has scored six goals in the last four games, including his side's opener in the first-leg, and aims to continue his goalscoring run this season.

Puebla possible XI: Rodriguez; Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, Diaz, De Buen, Alvarez; Barragan, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Licona Defenders: Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García Midfielders: Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala Forwards: Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 1/12/23 Puebla 2-2 Tigres Liga MX Apertura 2/7/23 Tigres 1-1 Puebla Liga MX Apertura 8/5/23 Tigres 1-0 Puebla Liga MX Clausura 21/4/23 Tigres 1-0 Puebla Liga MX Clausura 17/9/22 Puebla 2-1 Tigres Liga MX Apertura

