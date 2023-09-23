Tigres vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres and Monterrey will resume their longtime rivalry in Liga MX on Saturday night, as the Northern rivals prepare for the first Clasico Regiomontano of the new season.

After making a slow start to the new Apertura season, defending Liga MX champions Tigres UANL went into the 2023 Leagues Cup with two draws and a win in their opening three domestic league games. Indeed, they were eliminated from the Leagues Cup in the second round by their next opponents Monterrey.

Tigres then resumed their league campaign with a comfortable win against rock-bottom Necaxa, but fell to a shock defeat against Pumas UNAM in the next game. They recovered with back-to-back wins against Santos Laguna and Queretaro FC, but failed to make it three victories in a row as they slumped to a lackluster 2-0 defeat at the hands of fourth-placed Atlas last time out.

Currently perched at sixth-place in Liga MX table with 14 points, Robert Siboldi's side will look to bounce back and close the gap on table-toppers San Luis to just two points, but face a tricky test against Northern rivals Monterrey, who are only one point behind them having played a game less.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:05pm ET/ 8:05pm PT Venue: Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon

The derby between Tigres UANL and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon in Mexico City, Mexico. It will kick off at 11:05 pm ET on September 23, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Tigres vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN, and fuboTV while fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres have underperformed this season, but much has been down to fitness issues of key players. Liga MX Finals MVP Sebastian Cordova has struggled with fitness issues all season, striker Andre-Pierre Gignac has been forced to sit out four matches and playmaking winger Diego Lainez is sidelined with a knee injury.

Talisman Gignac has scored three goals and assisted a further two in the first four appearances this season, but the 37-year-old French striker largely struggled for service against Atlas, and will look to return to scoring ways here.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Pizarro, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Vigon; Quinones, Gorriaran, Fulgencio; Gignac

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Reyes, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona Midfielders: Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Auino, Herrera, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Monterrey team news

Monterrey have been hit hard by injuries in recent times. The visitors will be without the services of Rodrigo Aguirre, German Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori, and Ali Avila in the Clasico, but captain Hector Moreno is expected to be back in contention after missing the last couple of games.

Avila, for one, is not injured but will miss the derby as he serves a one-match red-card suspension after the teenager was sent off in the last match against Club Leon. With no recognized striker available to face Northern rivals UANL Tigres, head coach Fernando Ortiz will rely on Sergio Canales and Jesus Corona for goals in the crucial encounter.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Medina, V. Guzman, Vegas, Gallardo; Meza, Govea, Romo, Cortizo; Canales, Corona

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cárdenas Defenders: Medina, V. Guzman, Vegas, Gallardo, Gutiérrez , Aguirre , Héctor Midfielders: Meza, Govea, Romo, Cortizo, Samano, González , Mercado Forwards: Canales, Rojas, Corona

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9/8/23 Tigres UANL 0-1 Monterrey Leagues Cup 21/5/23 Monterrey 0-1 Tigres UANL Liga MX 18/5/23 Tigres UANL 1-1 Monterrey Liga MX 19/3/23 Tigres UANL 0-1 Monterrey Liga MX 21/8/22 Monterrey 0-0 Tigres UANL Liga MX

