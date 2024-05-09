Tigres vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres UANL will host Monterrey in the first leg of the Clasico Regiomontano in the quarter-final stage at Estadio Universitario on Thursday night in what promises to be one of the feistiest matches in Liga MX.

Tigres head into this meeting on a bit of a roll, unbeaten in their last three domestic games. They recorded the second-highest number of goals, bagging 34 over the course of the Clausura season.

Monterrey may have finished one point ahead of their competitors in the Clausura standings, with 34 points total for the season, they enter this matchup with only two wins from their last seven matches across all competitions. Their most recent match saw them ousted from the CONCACAF Champions Cup after losing 3-1 at home to the Columbus Crew.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:10 p.m. ET/ 8:10 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Universitario

The Liga MX game between Tigres UANL and Monterrey will take place at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on Saturday, May 11, 2024. The game will begin at 11:10 p.m. ET/ 8:10 p.m. PT.

How to watch Tigres vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX encounter between Tigres and Monterrey will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US.

Viewers can also tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates throughout the clash.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres manager Robert Siboldi will be able to count on most of his key men for the job at Estadio Universitario, with no fresh injury concerns to cope with.

Juan Brunetta had a successful debut season with Tigres, scoring seven goals and providing four assists during 17 games during the Clausura season.

Andre-Pierre Gignac, 38, always seems to shine best in the most important games and is showing no signs of slowing down. The wily veteran finished the 2024 Clausura with five goals in 757 minutes played.

Tigres UANL possible XI: Guzman; Garza, Purata, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Gorriarán; Lainez, Brunetta, Córdova, Ibanez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Monterrey team news

Right-back Erick Aguirre, who is listed as doubtful for the opening leg, will be missed dearly if he is unable to feature due to a nagging thigh issue.

Leading his side after the end of the regular season is Sergio Canales, finding the back of the net seven times. The 33-year-old will look to bounce back after a dire performance last week against Columbus.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Gutierrez, Arteaga, Moreno; E. Aguirre, Canales, Rodriguez, Gallardo; Cortizo, Vazquez, Meza.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Result Competition 14/04/24 Monterrey 3-3 Tigres UANL Mexico Liga MX 14/10/23 Monterrey 1-2 Tigres UANL World Club Friendlies 24/09/23 Tigres UANL 3-0 Monterrey Mexico Liga MX 09/08/23 Tigres UANL 0-1 Monterrey Leagues Cup 21/05/23 Monterrey 0-1 Tigres UANL Mexico Liga MX

Useful links