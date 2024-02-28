Tigres vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will take on Juarez in the Liga MX at the Universitario Stadium on Wednesday. Tigres are seventh in the standings, four points behind leaders Cruz Azul. Juarez are stuck at the bottom of the table, still without a win after seven matches.

Tigres have won just two out of their last seven matches. They will be looking to get three points and climb up the standings with a certain amount of desperation after losing their last two games. Juarez, on the other hand, have suffered five defeats and two draws in their first seven outings and will be desperate to bring that wretched run to an end.

Tigres vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Date: February 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Universitario Stadium

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Tigres vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres UANL may have to deal with the absence of Guido Pizarro who suffered a calf injury during the win against Santos Laguna. He was named on the bench in the last game but his availability is uncertain.

Javier Aquino recovered from a knee injury to start the last game but David Ayala remains unavailable.

Tigres UANL possible XI: Guzmán; Garza, Purata, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Gorriarán; Lainez, Brunetta, Córdova, Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

FC Juarez team news

Juarez boss Mauricio Barbieri will miss the services of midfielder Diego Valoyes due to a hamstring injury. Aviles Hurtado and Oscar Haret Ortega have recovered from their injuries to feature in the last game. Hurtado played a few minutes whereas Ortega was on the bench.

Juarez possible XI: Jurado; Ortiz, J. Garcia, Calvo; Abella, Salas, D. Garcia, Vukcevic; A. Garcia, Villalpando; Santos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Talavera, Diaz, Higuera Defenders: Calvo, Ortega, Mosquera, Manriquez, Ortiz, Campillo, Vukcevic, Orquin, Abella, Nevarez, J. Garcia Midfielders: D. Garcia, Salas, Zapata, Venegas, Fernando, Villalpando, Perez Bouquet, Munoz, Saucedo, Castro, A. Garcia Forwards: Santos, Zaldivar, Escoto

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/07/23 Juárez 1 - 1 Tigres UANL Liga MX 15/02/23 Tigres UANL 0 - 0 Juárez Liga MX 27/07/22 Juárez 0 - 1 Tigres UANL Liga MX 26/02/22 Juárez 2 - 3 Tigres UANL Liga MX 07/11/21 Tigres UANL 3 - 0 Juárez Liga MX

