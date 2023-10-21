Tigres vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Liga MX Clausura 2023 champions Tigres UANL welcome a lackluster Cruz Azul side to Estadio Universitario in matchday 13 Liga MX action on Saturday.

The Tigers have carried over their fantastic form from the 2023 Clausura season into the new season, and currently sit second in the Apertura 2023 table, only behind Club America. However, they come into this clash after back-to-back frustrating stalemates against Toluca and Pachuca, home and away, respectively.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, have had a mixed bag of results. The visitors have not been in the best form this Apertura 2023/24 season, as they sit 16th in the table and are struggling to clinch a playoff spot. They head into this encounter off the back of a disappointing 1-4 hammering at home by Club Universidad Nacional.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:10pm ET/ 8:10pm PT Venue: Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon

The Liga MX clash between Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon in Mexico City, Mexico. It will kick off at 11:10 pm ET on October 21, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Tigres vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN, and fuboTV while fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres UANL could be missing three players for this encounter, including defender David Ayala, who has broken a knee cap and will not return to training until late October. Back-up goalkeeper Miguel Ortega (shoulder) and defender Diego Reyes (broken hand) are unlikely to make the squad because of respective injury issues.

French veteran Andre-Pierre Gignac is enjoying a fantastic season despite being in the twilight of his career. The 37-year-old marksman has found the back of the net seven times in nine starts and is the top-scorer for Tigres this season.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Pizarro, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Vigon; Quinones, Gorriaran, Lainez; Gignac

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez Defenders: Caetano, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona, Samir Midfielders: Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Auino, Herrera, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac, Lainez

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul boss Joaquin Moreno has no fresh injury concerns to cope with, but could still have to make do without the services of centre-back duo Julio Cesar Dominguez and Carlos Salcedo, both of whom remain doubts for this one with undisclosed issues.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Gudino; Escobar, Guerrero, Ditta; Rivero, Lira, Rodriguez, Rotondi; Antuna, Moises; Cambindo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5/2/23 Cruz Azul 0-1 Tigres Liga MX Clausura 3/7/22 Tigres 2 -3 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura 16/5/22 Tigres 0-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX Clausura 13/5/22 Cruz Azul 0-1 Tigres Liga MX Clausura 3/3/22 Tigres 2-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX Clausura

