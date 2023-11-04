Tigres vs Atletico San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres UANL and Atletico San Luis face off in a mouth-watering Liga MX Apertura 2023 clash on Saturday.

The Tigers come into this encounter off the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat against the Xolos from Tijuana, and although having much of the possession, they were unable to produce many goal-scoring opportunities.

The result snapped Tigres' incredible seven-match unbeaten run, which included a rampant 4-0 away victory against Chivas in lopsided finals rematch on October 29. Robert Siboldi 's side, who currently sit second in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura table, have already clinched a postseason berth and could secure a top 6 seed if results go their way this weekend.

Atlético San Luis, meanwhile, fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Club América in the midweek. Despite enjoying a terrific start to the season, they just can’t seem to show consistency. The visitors are currently sixth on the general table with 22 points, and can no longer afford another defeat if they are to secure a first-round bye in the postseason.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs San Luis kick-off time

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:55 p.m. ET/ 3:55 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Universitario

The Liga MX Apertura 2023 matchday-15 game between Tigres UANL and Atletico San Luis will be played at the Estadio Universitario in Nuevo León, Mexico, on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

How to watch Tigres vs San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, Fubo, and TUDN in the United States (U.S). Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres UANL will take to the pitch without goalkeeper Miguel Ortega, who is currently sidelined after picking up a shoulder injury. Saturday's visit of San Luis may also come too soon for midfielders David Ayala (broken knee cap) and Rafael Carioca (illness).

Club's leading scorer, Andre-Pierre Gignac, returned from injury to start against Tijuana, but fired a blank in a lacklustre performance upfront. Nicolas Ibanez is expected to start here, having bagged a brace and an assist against Chivas last weekend.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Samir, Pizarro, Angulo; Gorriaran, Vigon; Quinones, Cordova, Lainez; Ibanez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez Defenders: Samir, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

San Luis team news

Despite their best efforts, Gustavo Leal's troops just could not find the equalizer against Club America in what was a profligate display from their frontline. One positive from San Luis' loss was that Leal's side did not sustain any fresh injury or suspension concerns, and can deploy a full-strength XI here.

San Luis predicted XI: Urtiaga; Chavez, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Villalpando, Guemez, Dourado; Murillo, Bonatini, Kilmowicz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Zaldivar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/1/23 Tigres UANL 0-0 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Clausura 2/10/22 Atletico San Luis 0-3 Tigres UANL Liga MX Apertura 20/2/22 Tigres UANL 2-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Clausura 30/9/21 Atletico San Luis 0-3 Tigres UANL Liga MX Apertura 26/2/21 Atletico San Luis 2-2 Tigres UANL Liga MX Clausura

