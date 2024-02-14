Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Tigres and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres UANL will welcome Vancouver Whitecaps to the Estadio Universitario on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup Round One matchup.

The Tigers, who reached the final of the 2023 Apertura playoffs last year, have enjoyed a solid start to their Liga MX Clausura campaign, currently sitting in third place with 14 points after six rounds.

They dispatched Santos 3-0 in their most recent outing with Juan Brunetta bagging an early brace before Nicolas Ibanez completed the rout from the spot in the second half.

Vancouver, meanwhile, will face a difficult task at the Estadio Universitario in second leg, having conceded late and settled for a 1-1 draw at home in the first leg last week.

Away goals matter in Concacaf Champions Cup, meaning the Whitecaps must win or draw by two goals or more to advance directly to the last 16, where they will face either the Orlando City SC or Cavalry SC.

If Wednesday's game ends in a 1-1 tie after 90 minutes, two 15-minute extra periods will be played. If no winner emerges after extra time, the tie will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET/5 pm PT Venue: Estadio Universitario

Tigres and Vancouver Whitecaps will face off at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico, with kick-off slated at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Tigres vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available on Fubo TV and FS2 in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres not only boast one of Concacaf's most stacked squads but also a fearsome striking talent in the form of André-Pierre Gignac. The prolific French striker was a threat for Los Auriazules up top in the opening leg, salvaging a crucial draw (and away goal) for Tigres with a stunning late free-kick.

Jesus Garza will start as the right wing-back. Diego Lainez will run down the opposite flank. Guido Pizarro is a fresh injury concern after picking up a calf injury in the victory over Santos Laguna, while Javier Aquino (knee) and David Ayala (broken knee cap) both remain on the sidelines.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Garza, Pizarro, Samir, Angulo, Lainez; Cordova, Gorriaran, Carioca, Brunetta; Ibanez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

High-profile Bosman transfer Damir Kreilach opened his account for Vancouver in last week's first leg, finding the net from close range on his debut.

The Caps' boss Vanni Sartini is likely to have fielded the same side that faced Tigres in the first leg. As such, with Brian White and Ryan Gauld in attack, Andres Cubas would play as the single-pivot in a familiar 3-1-4-2 formation.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Vaselinovic, Blackmon; Cubas; Picault, Schopf, Raposo, Martins; White, Gauld

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Blackmon, Utvik, Halbouni, Martins, Ahmed, Brown Midfielders: Schopf, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Gauld, Ngando, Raposo, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Becher, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/08/24 Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Tigres UANL Leagues Cup 08/05/23 Tigres UANL 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps (AP) Leagues Cup 04/06/17 Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup 03/15/17 Tigres UANL 2-0 Vancouver Whitecaps CONCACAF Champions Cup

Useful links