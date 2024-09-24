The Detroit Tigers are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in a thrilling MLB action on September 24, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
The Detroit Tigers are second in the AL Central with an 82-74 record, while the Tampa Bay Rays are fourth in the AL East with a 78-78 record.
The Tigers have a slightly better record, but their scoring numbers aren't excellent. They only score 4.23 runs per game, which is 18th in MLB, and their batting average is .234, which is 24th.
On the other hand, the Rays' offense has been worse. They only scored 3.78 runs for each game (29th) and hit .231 (27th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSDET, BSSUN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Detroit Tigers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an epic game on September 24, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.
|Date
|September 24, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Comerica Park
|Location
|Detroit, Michigan
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays team news
Detroit Tigers team news
Riley Greene is very important to the Tigers this season. He has hit .262 with 25 doubles, 6 triples, along with 24 home runs.
Kerry Carpenter is hitting well lately. In his last 10 games, he has gone 10-for-27 including two doubles, one triple, and 3 home runs.
Detroit Tigers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|RHP
|Groin injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Alex Faedo
|RHP
|Right shoulder strain
|Out, 60-Day IL
Tampa Bay Rays team news
Christopher Morel has 35 extra-base hits, which is the third most on the Rays' list. He has 21 home runs, 11 doubles, and 3 triples.
Jonathan Aranda is doing great lately. He has hit 10 for 33 with four home runs along with seven RBIs in his last 10 games.
Tampa Bay Rays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jeffrey Springs
|LHP
|Elbow fatigue
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Pete Fairbanks
|RHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 24, 2024
|Tarik Skubal
|Ryan Pepiot
Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record
There has been a lot of competition between the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays in their last five meetings, with each team swapping wins.
The last game between the two teams was on the 25th of April 2024, and the score was 7–5. Before that, the Tigers won two straight games, including a dominant 7–1 win. The Tigers also beat the Rays 4–2, showing that they can keep up with Tampa Bay.
However, earlier during the same month, the Rays fought well and beat the Tigers 10–6. Based on this trend, the next game could be very close.
The Tigers will want to build on their recent win against the Rays, while Tampa Bay will want to build on their recent win.
|Date
|Results
|Apr 25, 2024
|Rays 7-5 Tigers
|Apr 24, 2024
|Tigers 4-2 Rays
|Apr 23, 2024
|Tigers 7-1 Rays
|Aug 06, 2023
|Rays 10-6 Tigers
|Aug 05, 2023
|Tigers 4-2 Rays