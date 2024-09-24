+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Detroit Tigers MLBGetty
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays, including how to watch and team news.

The Detroit Tigers are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in a thrilling MLB action on September 24, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

The Detroit Tigers are second in the AL Central with an 82-74 record, while the Tampa Bay Rays are fourth in the AL East with a 78-78 record.

The Tigers have a slightly better record, but their scoring numbers aren't excellent. They only score 4.23 runs per game, which is 18th in MLB, and their batting average is .234, which is 24th.

On the other hand, the Rays' offense has been worse. They only scored 3.78 runs for each game (29th) and hit .231 (27th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSDET, BSSUN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an epic game on September 24, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.

DateSeptember 24, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenueComerica Park
LocationDetroit, Michigan

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays team news

Detroit Tigers team news

Riley Greene is very important to the Tigers this season. He has hit .262 with 25 doubles, 6 triples, along with 24 home runs.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting well lately. In his last 10 games, he has gone 10-for-27 including two doubles, one triple, and 3 home runs.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Sawyer Gipson-LongRHPGroin injuryOut, 60-Day IL
Alex FaedoRHPRight shoulder strainOut, 60-Day IL

Tampa Bay Rays team news

Christopher Morel has 35 extra-base hits, which is the third most on the Rays' list. He has 21 home runs, 11 doubles, and 3 triples.

Jonathan Aranda is doing great lately. He has hit 10 for 33 with four home runs along with seven RBIs in his last 10 games.

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Jeffrey SpringsLHPElbow fatigueOut, 15-Day IL
Pete FairbanksRHPShoulder injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 24, 2024Tarik SkubalRyan Pepiot

Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record

There has been a lot of competition between the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays in their last five meetings, with each team swapping wins.

The last game between the two teams was on the 25th of April 2024, and the score was 7–5. Before that, the Tigers won two straight games, including a dominant 7–1 win. The Tigers also beat the Rays 4–2, showing that they can keep up with Tampa Bay.

However, earlier during the same month, the Rays fought well and beat the Tigers 10–6. Based on this trend, the next game could be very close.

The Tigers will want to build on their recent win against the Rays, while Tampa Bay will want to build on their recent win.

DateResults
Apr 25, 2024Rays 7-5 Tigers
Apr 24, 2024Tigers 4-2 Rays
Apr 23, 2024Tigers 7-1 Rays
Aug 06, 2023Rays 10-6 Tigers
Aug 05, 2023Tigers 4-2 Rays

