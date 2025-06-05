How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, including how to watch and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers to begin the pivotal first game of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The Thunder won their last meeting 132-111 on March 30, in which Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points. Tyrese Haliburton scored 18 points to lead the Pacers in that game.

Oklahoma City boasts a 36-6 record and has been practically invincible at home. The Thunder shoot a solid 37.4% from behind the arc and rank sixth within the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.5). Their best long-range danger has been Isaiah Joe, who averages 2.6 makes per game on 41.2% long-range shooting.

Indiana comes in with a 22-15 record compared to teams over .500 and a 21-20 road record. The Pacers' shooting percentage of 47.4% from the field is just a little lower than the Thunder's 48.2%. Indiana is making 13.2 3-pointers on average per game, which is slightly less than Oklahoma City's 13.5 average.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder are scheduled to battle against the Indiana Pacers in an exciting NBA game on June 5, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date June 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 1.7 steals, and 6.4 assists per game.

Jalen Williams has been scoring 20.1 points per game in his last ten games.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Indiana Pacers team news

Myles Turner is putting up 15.6 points and collecting 6.5 rebounds per game for the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam has been scoring 22.1 points and collecting 5.4 rebounds in his previous ten games.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jarace Walker Ankle injury Out C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Thunder and the Pacers have exchanged momentum over the course of their previous five head-to-head games, with Oklahoma City winning the last two meetings, including a decisive 132-111 victory on March 30, 2025.

Indiana, on the other hand, had won the last three meetings, all by sizable scores, demonstrating their ability to compete well against the Thunder. However, the Thunder enter Game 1 with a distinct advantage in confidence and recent performance because they are currently riding a winning streak of two games in the series and are taking on their home court, in which they are 36-6 this season.

The Thunder are expected to continue their domination from the regular season into the Finals if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keeps up his scoring rate and Oklahoma City's defense can stop Indiana's perimeter shooting.

Date Results Mar 30, 2025 Thunder 132-111 Pacers Dec 27, 2024 Thunder 120-114 Pacers Apr 06, 2024 Pacers 126-112 Thunder Mar 13, 2024 Pacers 121-111 Thunder Apr 01, 2023 Pacers 121-117 Thunder

