How to watch Texas Tech vs BYU NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 8 BYU rolls into Lubbock at 8-0, ready for a heavyweight Big 12 clash with No. 9 Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff at Jones AT&T Stadium is set for noon ET on ABC.

Texas Tech retooled its defense during the offseason, and the results have been striking. The Red Raiders now boast one of the nation’s stingiest units, ranking 10th in total defense, the best mark in the conference.

BYU, meanwhile, has muscled its way right back into the national spotlight with yet another blazing 8-0 start. The Cougars rallied late to take road wins at Iowa State and Arizona, then held off now-No. 13 Utah in their rivalry showdown. Under head coach Kalani Sitake, BYU has posted a stunning 19-2 record across the last two seasons.

These two programs rarely cross paths. They have only played twice, with one meeting dating back to 1940. Their lone modern matchup came in 2023, when BYU handled Texas Tech 27-14 in Provo. LJ Martin powered that victory with 93 yards on the ground, setting the tone in a defensive-heavy contest.

Texas Tech vs BYU: Date and kick-off time

The Red Raiders will take on the Cougars in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 8, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Jones AT&T Stadium Location Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech vs BYU news & key players

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

Texas Tech has built its identity on defense. The Red Raiders own the nation's top run defense and are giving up fewer than 77 rushing yards per game. They sit 37th against the pass, which puts them 10th overall in total defense.

The numbers are just as loud on offense. Texas Tech has the fifth-ranked offense in the country, averaging 492.3 yards per game. The Red Raiders are third in scoring at 43.6 points per game, 14th in passing, and 24th in rushing. Behren Morton is the key.

The Red Raiders are 7-0 with him starting. He's hitting 67.9 percent of his passes for 1,750 yards with 15 touchdowns and four picks. Cameron Dickey has rushed for 746 yards and 10 scores with a 5.6-yard average. J’Koby Williams has added 525 yards and five touchdowns at 5.7 per carry.

BYU Cougars team news

BYU has been lighting up scoreboards this season. The Cougars sit 22nd in the nation in scoring at 36.3 points per game and 40th in total offense at 433.4 yards per outing. The ground game has been the heartbeat of the unit, ranking 17th nationally at 216.6 yards per game. LJ Martin has been the lead engine with 789 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He’s hitting holes at six yards a pop.

Bear Bachmeier has completed 62.7 percent of his throws for 1,693 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also the team’s No. 2 rusher with 408 yards and leads the roster with nine rushing touchdowns.

BYU’s defense has been steady and reliable. The Cougars are 26th in total defense and allow just 318.3 yards per game. They rank 27th against the pass and 40th against the run. The key to it all has been Bachmeier. The freshman dual-threat quarterback has been a highlight reel every weekend. He’s 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds and plays like a linebacker who just happens to run the offense.